It looks like the Utah Jazz will have Keyonte George available after all vs. the San Antonio Spurs.

According to a recent injury report update from the Jazz, George has been upgraded to active to play against the Spurs after having previously been listed as questionable with a forearm strain.

Jazz Injury Report:



*AVAILABLE - Keyonte George (left forearm; strain)



*AVAILABLE - Brice Sensabaugh (illness)

The Jazz also upgraded Brice Sensabaugh from questionable to active after dealing with an illness for the past three games, elevating two of Utah's better scorers on the roster to suit up against the Spurs.

Especially in a game where the Jazz will be without the services of Lauri Markkanen, as he continues to cover from an illess that's kept him out for over a week, bringing in the scoring upside brought by George and Sensabaugh is refreshing to have in the lineup.

With George slated to play against the Spurs, it'll leave his attendance through the first half of the season nearly perfect; having only missed one game previously this season due to an illness, but has been active and starting for the remaining 43 games.

In that stretch, George has put together the best season of his time in the league yet, averaging an eye-popping 24.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists while shooting 45.9% from the field and 37.6% from three.

It's all career-highs across the board, putting him right within the mix to take home this year's Most Improved Player award if he is able to keep up his current level of play, while also staying on the floor.

George's appearance against the Spurs will come just a few days following the Jazz's loss on the road earlier in the week, 110-123, where he had another strong outing without Markkanen on the floor alongside him, posting 30 points, three rebounds, and six assists, albeit in a double-digit loss.

This time, he'll be back on his home floor in the Delta Center, fresh off his career-high 43 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and looking to sustain that momentum for another game, while bouncing back from the Jazz's prior loss to San Antonio.

Expect another game of George remaining as the Jazz's de facto number one scoring option while Markkanen remains off to the side, along with Sensabaugh hoping to get back on track himself as well, having averaged 19.5 points per game on 52.5% shooting from the field since January 1st.

The Jazz and Spurs will tip-off at 7 PM MT in Salt Lake City, where Utah will look to extend to their second win in a row against the challenge that is Victor Wembanyama and the West's second-seeded Spurs.

