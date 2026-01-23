Utah Jazz Have Perfect Chance to Sell Veteran at Trade Deadline

With the NBA trade deadine approaching just under three weeks away, the chatter regarding who could be on the move around the league is bound to spark up as we get closer to the final buzzer.

For the Utah Jazz, they've been a team over the past three years that hasn't shown any hesitancy to make a few moves around the deadline, and this year could be no different.

There's a handful of veterans behind their young core that naturally stick out as potential movers to watch once February approaches, and one of those names will inevitably be big man Jusuf Nurkic––seemingly as someone Utah might be able to sell high on for a team that's interested.

Could the Utah Jazz Sell High on Jusuf Nurkic?

Since being elevated to the starting lineup amid Walker Kessler's season-ending shoulder surgery, Nurkic has been a pleasant surprise while playing in a Jazz uniform following his offseason trade from the Charlotte Hornets.

In 35 games, Nurkic is averaging 11.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per night as one of only three players in the league averaging a stat line of 11-10-4. The Jazz big man also comes fresh off back-to-back triple-doubles in his past two games, coming at an opportune time for Utah to possibly make or take some calls.

Jusuf Nurkic over the last 7 games:



18.0 PPG

12.9 RPG

7.0 APG

1.4 SPG

0.7 BPG

54.7% FG

44.4% 3P

31.3 MPG



Nurk is thriving in Utah. 🔥🔥 https://t.co/kRMaibklQd pic.twitter.com/ABJBNiFDx4 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 23, 2026

The value Nurkic provides isn't quite his scoring versatility, but rather what he does outside of getting shots up that's helped the Jazz's offense flow effectively. His rebounding, screening, and playmaking ability have all shown out as calling cards for the veteran big man that's helped him emerge as effective as he is now.

Contending teams around the league are searching for that size in the frontcourt for someone that can also be an easy mid-season implementation. Nurkic has the mold of being just that. And considering he's on an expiring contract to hit free agency this offseason, it comes with little risk for those involved on the receiving end if a deal were to come to fruition.

Jan 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) rebounds the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

However, the two hurdles that may get in the way of a trade coming to form for Nurkic center on his current contract value, but also the mutual affinity both Nurkic and the Jazz have for him to be in Utah.

In terms of his contract, Nurkic is currently slated to make $19.3 million this season before hitting unrestricted free agency in the summer.

Long-term, that commitment is minor, but for already-cap-constrained contending teams hoping to avoid the luxury tax or any apron penalties from the new CBA, pulling off a mid-season deal to bring that salary onto the books could be easier said than done.

The other factor that remains is the seamless fit Nurkic has established in Utah. The veteran has made it clear himself that he'd remain in Utah for the season if he had the choice, while the Jazz, and specifically Will Hardy, have been fans of what he's brought to the table while being in Salt Lake City both on and off the floor since arriving.

Of course, if the right deal comes across the desk of Austin Ainge in the front office to land some extra assets for Nurkic, the Jazz could very well pull the trigger, especially if teams are even more interested now than where his value sat at the beginning of the season. But, if any deal turns out to be pennies on the dollar in return, Utah might also hold off on a move too.

All of that's to say, keep an eye on Nurkic as the trade deadline slowly begins to approach. If opposing front offices are taking interest, there could be a deal to be done.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!