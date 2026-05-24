The Utah Jazz's summer league roster won't be as loaded with young talent as it has been across the last couple of offseasons.

With the Jazz's young names around the team such as Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, and Brice Sensabaugh having clearly graduated from those reps thanks to their gradual development, it leaves this year's group in July inevitably slated to look a little different than fans have been accustomed to as of late.

However, according to Chandler Holt of KSL Sports, two players on the Jazz's roster stick out to have a strong chance of being a part of this year's summer league group come time for July: second-year wing Ace Bailey and the number-two overall pick, whoever that ends up being.

200 percent chance.



We will see the rookie and Ace Bailey year two first looks in July, https://t.co/Nx4Cx1cvYA — Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) May 24, 2026

Ace Bailey, No. 2 Pick Slated to Play in Summer League

It's not a major surprise that the Jazz's incoming rookie— even with a draft stock as high as second overall— will at least get some portion of the reps during summer league.

Looking back to last summer, and even as far back as 2023's stint with Victor Wembanyama taking the floor for just two games, the most highly touted rookies in the class are bound to get some type of run during those live reps that are hard to replicate, regardless of whether the stretch of games played is extremely short.

The Jazz will be no different with their top pick. And perhaps in a bit of a bigger surprise, he'll more than likely be joined by Utah's fifth-overall pick from 2025, Ace Bailey, for what will be the first appearance on the floor for his second year as a pro, and his second time ever appearing in the summer league.

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bailey showed a ton of upside and growth during his first season in the fold with the Jazz, especially towards the end of the year when he was able to claim a good chunk of the offensive responsibility while the lineup was depleted.

By just looking at Bailey's averages in the month of March, he was playing 30 minutes a night to shoot up to 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 45.3% shooting from the field.

Following that strong end to the season, the Jazz might want to see more of Bailey in a role as the primary scoring option on the floor, albeit in a summer league setting that has stark differences from an NBA regular season contest.

However, with a few months of offseason work under his belt, fans could be in line to get a glimpse of a wildly improved Bailey, which wouldn't be the most shocking development after how he found his stride and confidence offensively following February's All-Star break.

Could both Bailey and that top draft selection end up playing a brief two-game stretch before the Jazz put them on the shelf?

It's very possible, especially considering Utah will want to keep the key fixtures of this roster both healthy and prepared for a bounce-back 2026-27 campaign. The Jazz did something similar with Brice Sensabaugh last year as they decided to rest him midway through their summer league slate after his electric start in Salt Lake City.

But at the very least, those in-game reps can always help out young players in a big way when they're available, either in the summer league or in a regular-season outing. So expect the Jazz and their fans to take advantage of those with two of their most pivotal pieces for the future.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!