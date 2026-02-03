The Utah Jazz have released their injury report leading up to their road trip to face the Indiana Pacers, and it looks like they could be down a few notable pieces–– including two starters–– in their rotation for the night ahead.

Here's a look at the Jazz's injury report for their upcoming matchup:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Keyonte George (left ankle; sprain)



OUT - Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - Georges Niang (left foot; fourth metatarsal stress reaction)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (rest)



DOUBTFUL - Kevin Love (illness)



QUESTIONABLE - Kyle Anderson (illness)

Of those most important injuries to note, Keyonte George headlines the list as the most notable inactive player, who will miss his second straight game due to a sprained left ankle.

George has been routinely healthy and in the lineup for the Jazz this season, but is set up to miss a bit more time than he's accustomed to with his latest ankle injury. Considering the breakout third-year guard was on the road trip to travel with the team, it bodes well for his chances to play sooner rather than later. Against Indiana, though, he'll be held out of the action.

The Jazz will also have to do without their starting big man, Jusuf Nurkic, and perhaps their backup, Kevin Love. Nurkic will be sitting out due to rest, while Love has been dealing with a lingering illness in the past week.

If left without either big man, the Jazz will likely start Kyle Filipowski in their place as their primary five, joining alongside Lauri Markkanen in the frontcourt, Ace Bailey and Cody Williams on the wing, while Isaiah Collier holds down Utah's starting point guard slot as he did during George's absence vs. the Toronto Raptors.

Feb 1, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) shoots the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Without both of their centers, the Jazz could be a bit outmatched in their size and rebounding ability against Indiana. Thankfully, Indiana ranks in the bottom 10 of the NBA for rebounds per game (40.3), which could leave Utah able to stay afloat, even while undermanned.

However, this one will certainly have some clear tanking implications for both the Jazz and Pacers, who both sit at the bottom of their respective conferences, hoping to get a strong draft lottery outcome later this offseason. A loss for either side in this one could help bolster their chances.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Pacers lands at 5 p.m. MT in Gainbridge Fieldhouse–– where Utah could add on further to their current six-game losing streak, or officially erase it against the bottom-ranked team in the Eastern Conference in their own arena.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!