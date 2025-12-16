Utah Jazz Learn Anthony Davis' Official Status for Mavericks Game

The Utah Jazz won't be tasked with going up against Anthony Davis for their upcoming matchup vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

According to head coach Jason Kidd, Davis has been downgraded to out for the Mavericks' game vs. the Jazz due to a calf injury.

Anthony Davis out tonight, Jason Kidd says. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) December 16, 2025

Davis was previously questionable heading into the night with a left calf contusion, having played the last nine games for the Mavericks following another calf injury that forced him out earlier in the season.

And while, according to Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News, Davis was present for the Mavericks' pre-game shootaround, the Dallas staff appears to be taking the safe approach with their star big man, and will keep him out of the action on the road in Salt Lake City.

Anthony Davis Ruled Out vs. Utah Jazz

In the 11 games that Davis has been on the floor for the Mavericks, he's remained a strong impact player on both ends of the floor, averaging 20.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 51.7% shooting. His absence vs. the Jazz will mark his 15th missed game on the season, leaving him just three games shy of being ineligible for end-of-season awards.

Losing him, no doubt, is a big missing piece for the Mavericks' frontcourt for however long he's out, especially on the defensive side of the ball, where he's been commanding Dallas to a top-six defense through nearly the first two months of the regular season.

Dec 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) walks back up the court during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Jazz, though, won't be without a depleted frontcourt on their own side as well. Starting big man Jusuf Nurkic has been ruled out due to rest for his second missed game of the season, while of course, Walker Kessler remains out with his season-ending shoulder surgery.

That means the Jazz will be set to start Kyle Filipowski as their starting center, surrounded by Ace Bailey and Lauri Markkanen in their frontcourt. Kevin Love and two-way signee Oscar Tshiebwe will remain their depth pieces at the five.

For the Mavericks, they'll be rolling with a big man rotation consisting of Daniel Gafford on a minutes restriction, as well as veteran Dwight Powell.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Mavericks lands at 7 p.m. MT in the Delta Center, as Utah will attempt to fire off win number two in a row after their win vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, and continue their strong play in front of the home fans they've shown thus far this season.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!