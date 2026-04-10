For what's set to be the final Utah Jazz home game of the 2025-26 season against the Memphis Grizzlies, there's bound to be some steep future implications when it comes to this year's draft lottery.

So much so that this game between the Jazz and Grizzlies now been dubbed the "Tanking Super Bowl" by ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst.

"We have arrived at the Tanking Super Bowl," Windhorst said on ESPN's Get Up! "I think it merits what we have to watch tonight."

"We've worked for months to get here. The teams have worked hard. We have arrived. I give you the Memphis Grizzlies versus the Utah Jazz, a game that nobody, and I mean nobody, wants to win."

Jazz, Grizzlies Face Off in "Tanking Super Bowl"

There's a ton at stake between both sides when looking at just how much a win could potentially impact each's overall lottery odds headed into next month.

As Windhorst highlights, a win for either the Jazz or the Grizzlies would result in losing at least a 7% chance of landing within the top four picks on the board; a risk that neither front office is eager to take on.

With that in mind, a staggering 22 players have been listed on the Jazz and Grizzlies injury report as either in question or out, making this one a fascinating matchup to watch for the sole purpose of tanking.

"If Memphis wins this game, they could lose 7% chance at the top four. If Utah wins this game, they could lose 10%. Do you know what Utah has gone through?" Windhorst continued. "Memphis has 12 players out tonight, and another who's listed as doubtful. 90% of their salaries are on the bench tonight. Utah has eight players out tonight."

"Peter [Schrager], you think I am kidding what I'm about to tell you? If you showed up on the bench and dressed in a Jazz or Grizzly jersey, the coach would not only put you in the game, he would run plays for you. This is going to be theater."

Expect to See More PT for Two-Way, 10-Day Signings

Feb 20, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Utah Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (5) during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Jazz will be without several of their key rotational pieces, but will be a bit more available than the Grizzlies' lineup that's likely set to be without 13 players due to injury.

Utah's fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey appears to be ready to go after missing last game with a knee injury, as will second-year guys Cody Williams and Kyle Filipowski.

However, based on how this one sets up, it certainly wouldn't be surprising if the Jazz opted to run a bit more action for some of their two-way talents like Oscar Tshiebwe and Blake Hinson, as well as some of their 10-day signees like Kennedy Chandler and Bez Mbeng, who was just recently inked to a multi-year deal.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Grizzlies lands at 7:30 p.m. MT in the Delta Center, where Utah will either extend their current losing streak to 11 straight games, or close out their final home game of the year on a high note–– albeit with some lingering shifts within the lottery.