Pair of Utah Jazz Veterans Emerging as Trade Candidates

With just under a week to go until the NBA trade deadline arrives, the Utah Jazz are beginning to see a few names around their roster pop up in the some rumors as potential movers in the coming days.

As of late, two veteran names have come to the forefront as the most likely names to be shipped off before the deadline: Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson.

﻿NBA insider Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune recently broke down the current situations revolving around the Jazz's deadline plans and what could be in store for both Love and Anderson, circling the pair as perhaps the two most likely players to be traded from Utah before February 5th.

"Fellow veterans Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love are less in the Jazz’s plans moving forward, though, and could be moved if the situation made sense..." Larsen wrote. "Anderson has played well when on the court for Utah, but has frequently found himself out of the rotation as the Jazz prioritize youth."

"The 37-year-old Love, meanwhile, is an impending free agent making $4 million this season. He also has played relatively well in his infrequent minutes for the Jazz. These players aren’t expected to have significant league interest, but the Jazz could make a deal similar to that of the one they made last season, when they sent veterans Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills to the Clippers in exchange for P.J. Tucker’s contract and a second-round pick."

Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson Could Be Jazz's Most Likely Deadline Movers

Both Love and Anderson have been productive veterans when given a role in the rotation for the Jazz, albeit in spotty minutes throughout the first half of the season.

However, with both not a part of the Jazz's long-term timeline, combined with their contractual status of becoming free agents as soon as this summer, the two become obvious players to watch as guys who could be sent on the move before that trade deadline buzzer sounds.

Dec 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Moussa Cisse (30) pokes the ball away from Utah Jazz forward Kyle Anderson (2) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The possible hurdle when dealing one or both of Love and Anderson for the Jazz centers on generating interest around them.

As Larsen notes, not a ton of teams are exactly chomping at the bit to land a 32-year-old veteran forward or a 37-year-old big on expiring deals. Especially with many teams looking to cut down on their total salary rather than adding to it, an addition of a $9.2 million salary on the books from Anderson might not be much of a coveted asset on the trade market.

But as proven from last season's Patty Mills and Drew Eubanks deal with the LA Clippers, all it takes is one interested team to offer a worthwhile package to the Jazz worth accepting for that swap to come to fruition. Even if the incoming package is just a couple of future seconds, such a return could be worth pulling the trigger on.

Utah's front office is certainly sniffing around for similar opportunities to strike upon this season, but that could be easier said than done.

Maybe Love and Anderson will be the next names to join the list of Jazz trade deadline movers since their rebuild kicked off, but Utah's front office will have until February 5th to find the right package to do so.

