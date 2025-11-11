In the Utah Jazz's second-straight game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, that contest finally marked the very first regular season start for fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey, who came off the bench for his first nine games in the fold, but finally saw his opportunity come to be named among an NBA starting five.

It was an opportunity that Bailey, more than anything, was excited to take on. And he wasn't taking it for granted either.

"I was excited. My first regular season start, so I was very excited," Bailey said after his first start. "Came out, and played as hard as I could."

Ace Bailey Scores 10 in First Night as NBA Starter

Nov 10, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) brings the ball up the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The game didn't end in the Jazz's favor. The effort came out to be a much closer result than their prior 40-point blowout before the weekend, as they only dropped by seven, 120-113, in this one. However, Bailey didn't leave without his bright spots.

Bailey added on 10 points by himself, along with seven rebounds and two assists, emerging as of one of Utah's six players to have scored in double-figures throughout the night.

He even made sure to tack on a nice reverse dunk highlight over Anthony Edwards late in the fourth quarter, which added a bit more flash to his first time as a starter.

ACE BAILEY REVERSE DUNK OVER ANT 😱 pic.twitter.com/ZBsrlMORUn — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 11, 2025

But Bailey made sure to have an emphasis on being much more than a scorer, and wanted to show a lot more to his game within the 28 minutes he appeared in.

"A lot more activities," Bailey said of what he wanted to show vs. Minnesota. "From just rebounds, assists, playmaking, all of it just came out."

Bailey, though, made sure to take advantage of his opportunity on the floor in more ways than one, asking guys like Keyonte George, already in the lineup, for advice and intel throughout the night, and making sure he has everything attached to his game in order.

"Plays, sets, I didn't want to be wrong at nothing," Bailey said. "I ask a lot of questions, as a rookie should, coming into the game not knowing a lot... Trying to learn a lot, asking questions and stuff I might not be sure of just to fill in."

"I feel like I played to my full capabilities. I went out there, I played hard, fought for rebounds, made assists, cuts, all around."

Now, Bailey will have the chance to take his starting role and run with it. Being so young and inexperienced relative to the rest of the league, it'll only be a matter of time before the Jazz wing gets more and more comfortable with the NBA game and presents his full capabilities as advertised.

