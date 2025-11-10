Utah Jazz List New Name on Injury Report vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
The Utah Jazz have one new entry on their injury report before facing their second-straight game against the Minnesota Timberwolves: third-year forward Taylor Hendricks, who comes into Monday night's game listed as questionable.
Here's the Jazz's full injury report before the action gets going in Utah.
Utah Jazz Injury Report
– F Taylor Hendricks: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)
– C Walker Kessler: OUT (shoulder)
– F Georges Niang: OUT (foot)
– C Oscar Tshiebwe: OUT (two-way, G League)
– F John Tonje: OUT (two-way, G League)
For Hendricks, it's right hamstring soreness that'll put his status up in the air against Minnesota, and if he does miss any time, would be another notable loss for the Jazz on the defensive end for however long he's out.
During his first nine games returning back from his season-ending leg injury in 2025-26, Hendricks has averaged 4.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.4 assists on 37.5% shooting from the field and 23.5% from three in just over 16 minutes a night.
It remains to be seen if Hendricks will be sidelined against Minnesota, but would effectively make for his first missed game of the season thus far.
Along with Hendricks, the Jazz have two other usual suspects on their injury report vs. the Timberwolves: Kessler, who's out for the season due to surgery for his torn labrum, while Niang awaits the chance to make his official season debut, now being sidelined for his 10th straight game with a stress fracture in his foot.
Two-way signees Oscar Tshiebwe and John Tonje will also be out for the Jazz, but the team's third two-way deal, Elijah Harkless, remains active and likely to be in the rotation thanks to his standout defensive ability that head coach Will Hardy covets. Seeing how Utah approaches his contract situation upon using up his entire NBA roster eligibility will be interesting once that time comes.
The Jazz and Timberwolves will tip off in the Delta Center at 7 p.m. MT, as Utah hopes to rebound from their demoralizing 40-point blowout before the weekend.
