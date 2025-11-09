Inside The Jazz

Why Will Hardy Is Embracing Intense Coaching Style With Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz head coach is operating a bit differently this NBA season.

Jared Koch

Nov 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy is held back from Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) and guard Isaiah Collier (8) after reacting to a foul a called against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Through the first portion of this NBA season, Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy has started to take a different, more vocal approach to coaching his players.

A bit more yelling, a bit more passion, and in turn, it's led to some questions as to why the shift has occured for Hardy, compared to how he's operated for the past three seasons at the helm in Utah.

One moment that recently made it's rounds around social media was Hardy's vocal timeout with his players against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Cup, where the Jazz head coach didn't hold back in the huddle.

For Hardy, it's all for a reason–– essentially trying to send a bigger, louder message to the Jazz's young core.

“It’s all intentional,” Hardy said of his more vocal approach this season. “There is a real process right now of trying to have all of our players, especially our young players, understand that every time you take the court, you’re trying to win.”

Will Hardy Taking More Vocal Approach This NBA Season

Nov 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy gives instructions to his team during the first quarter of their game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Jazz are undoubtedly rolling out a young team on the floor this season, more than they have since kicking off their rebuild three summers ago. Such an approach is bound to have its growing pains throughout the course of what's now Hardy's fourth year stationed in Salt Lake City.

But for Hardy, that lack of experience and strenuous process of development isn't an excuse for the Jazz to take their foot off the gas on any given night. Even if the losses pile up, the intensity of those on the floor has to stay at 100% from start to finish.

“If it’s a game day, we’re turning in the group project, and we’re seeing where we’re at,” Hardy said. “ ... I feel like I need to give the team the urgency every single night to not let moments pass them by, to not take their minutes for granted, to not take this moment in their career for granted. Because nothing’s guaranteed.”

It comes down to building the right habits for Hardy and his young group. NBA minutes are valuable for anyone, and even if that winning effort is an uphill battle, that opportunity can't be taken for granted any time his guys touch the floor.

