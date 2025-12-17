The Utah Jazz, to this point, haven't shown any willingness to trade away Lauri Markkanen.

Any lingering trade rumor around the league encircling Markkanen's name has been met with the harsh reality that the Jazz hold their star forward in high regard, requiring a truly premier package to come their way in any event that they were to deal him away, an ask which has yet to be met by any team interested.

However, while the Markkanen trade buzz has come to a bit of a stall, HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto recently pointed out that three potential teams have been linked to his services in the past if the Jazz were to truly try and shop their one-time All-Star in the near future: the San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies, and Detroit Pistons.

"Alot of teams have been linked to [Lauri Markkanen] in the past whether it’s the San Antonio Spurs, to get a four next to Victor Wembanyama, the Memphis Grizzlies after they made the blockbuster Desmond Bane trade because they have a lot of draft picks," Scotto said. "And the Detroit Pistons because JB Bickerstaff was his former coach with Cleveland Cavaliers remains very high on him."

Reporting on Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen, including which teams NBA executives have linked the most with past trade interest, why Utah wants to build with him, and what’s next this summer for their cap space and the future of Walker Kessler with @ChrisShearnYES on @YESNetwork. pic.twitter.com/BXhSImXF2z — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) December 16, 2025

Spurs, Pistons, Grizzlies Linked as Possible Lauri Markkanen Suitors

All three teams mentioned not only have some intriguing fits with Markkanen joining their rosters, but they also have the potential assets on board in order to pique the interest of the Jazz front office.

The Spurs have a load of future picks and a bundle of budding young players to offer up. The Pistons have a lot of young talent on their roster, are skyrocketing up the Eastern Conference, and have a connection to Markkanen's former coach. The Grizzlies present what might be the most unique situation as a trade fit but certainly have some enticing draft capital at their disposal.

Nov 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) is fouled by Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) and forward Lauri Markkanen (23) while driving to the basket in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

As Scotto goes on to emphasize, though, is that the Jazz are committed to keeping their partnership with Markkanen ongoing, and rather than sending him off for a package of future assets, they are a player they want to build with long-term.

"To my understanding, Utah wants to build around Lauri Markkanen," Scotto said. "And what they want to do ideally is have a ton of cap space this summer, use it to make their roster better, if they are going to be in the lottery this year, they hope that is the last time for the foreseeable future."

"Lauri draws a ton of interest around the league, but right now Utah wants to hold on to him and really try to make a run for the future to improve this team and start to win.”

At the end of the day, the interest on Markkanen won't be going anywhere across the league, especially as he continues to put together a career-best year this season of averaging nearly 30 points a night as the Jazz's number-one scorer.

Right now, making a move to ship him out of Salt Lake City is not on the front office's radar at the moment, but the second Utah ever considers pulling that trigger, several teams would be lining up at the door for a chance to grab him.

