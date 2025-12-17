Everyone knows that Brice Sensabaugh can score the basketball–– he's been a spark plug scorer that can get hot at the right time since he's entered the league.

But, of course, in the NBA, there's more to being an effective rotational player than just scoring. So Sensabaugh, who's hard-wired with a nose for the basket, has had to make some key developments in his early seasons with the Utah Jazz to tailor his game to getting consistent rotational minutes as a quality, more well-rounded piece on the wing.

In his third year with the Jazz, that top emphasis for making those aspirations has been focused on one key: doing whatever takes to impact winning whenever he's out on the floor.

"Really just trying to impact winning," Sensabaugh said of his biggest emphasis during a post-practice presser.

"I think for me, in my short stints, I'm just trying to give maximum effort: crashing the glass, generating extra possessions, getting defensive stops. and just kind of being a voice while I'm out there. On the offensive end, just using my shot to get into the paint at times. And then when I'm open, just letting it go."

Brice Sensabaugh Putting Emphasis on Winning Basketball

In his 24 games for the Jazz this season, Sensabaugh has averaged 8.5 points on 43.1% shooting from the field to pair with 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists— currently seventh on Utah's roster in total minutes with around 16 a night.

The offensive upside within his game has always been clear since joining the league in 2023 But it's on the other side of the ball that's gotten a bit more attention from Sensabaugh to key in on within recent weeks.

"Definitely the defensive end. I feel a big difference out there," Sensabaugh continued. "When I'm watching the film, the effort that I'm making sure I'm giving is kind of showing up and paying off. So, it's just been a laser focus for me to continue to do that. Those kind of things change the game."

Dec 7, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy (left) speaks with forward Brice Sensabaugh (right) before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

"So, you know, as as long as I'm out there, whether I'm finishing games or whether it's a short little stint, I'm just trying to change the game, impact the game. and make it tough on the offense."

The sooner Sensabaugh can connect the dots to be that two-way wing that can score and defend at a high rate, the quicker Will Hardy will carve out more valuable minutes in the Jazz's rotation—which is exactly what happened during Utah's latest game vs. the Dallas Mavericks by elevating him to his first start of the season, and could be a sign of things to come getting deeper into the regular season.

