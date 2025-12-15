Utah Jazz Fan Favorite Could Make Season Debut vs. Mavericks

The Utah Jazz are coming off a win over the Memphis Grizzlies to improve to 9-15 on the season, and are heading into another winnable game against the 10-16 Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. However, the Mavericks have won five of their last six games, and the Jazz are set to be shorthanded.

The Jazz have ruled out Walker Kessler (left shoulder injury recovery) and Jusuf Nurkic (rest) for Monday's game, putting a huge dent in their center rotation. However, that sets up a great opportunity for fan-favorite center Oscar Tshiebwe to make his season debut.

Jazz Injury Report:



*AVAILABLE - Oscar Tshiebwe (G League)



OUT - Elijah Harkless (G League)



OUT - Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - Georges Niang (left foot; fourth metatarsal stress reaction)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (rest)



OUT - John Tonje (G League) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 15, 2025

Jazz upgrade Tshiebwe's status vs. Mavericks

The Jazz have upgraded Tshiebwe to available for Monday's game, as the two-way big man could potentially get his first non-G League action of the season.

In nine G League appearances this season, Tshiebwe has averaged 14.8 points, 16.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. Tshiebwe has made All-G League First Team in each of the past two seasons, yet his opportunities with the Jazz have been limited.

Tshiebwe has made just 22 career appearances for the Jazz, 14 of them last season. In those 14 during his 2024-25 campaign, he averaged 7.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Sure, Tshiebwe's all-around game is limited, but he can rebound with the best of them at any level.

Oscar Tshiebwe is a MACHINE! The @utahjazz Two-Way signee hauled down an astounding 30 REB for the @slcstars. This tied his career-high and is only the fourth 30+ REB game in league history. 💪 pic.twitter.com/aoZLHNQz47 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 17, 2025

With Kessler and Nurkic both sidelined, the Jazz will likely need Tshiebwe to step up for his first action of the season. Luckily, the 26-year-old big man has proven he is capable.

Jazz could catch a break

Typically, the Mavericks would be the last team they would want to face while being shorthanded in their frontcourt, but Dallas is dealing with some key injuries of their own. Dereck Lively II (right foot injury management) has been ruled out, while Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) and Daniel Gafford (right ankle injury management) are listed as questionable.

If all three Mavericks' big men are out for Monday's contest, it would be an ideal time for the Jazz to roll out the two-way center.

