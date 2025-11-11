Utah Jazz Expected to Make Big Starting Lineup Shift

The Utah Jazz are expected to make a notable to their starting five moving forward into the 2025-26 season.

According to Ben Anderson of KSL Sports, the Jazz are expected to continue with rookie forward Ace Bailey in their starting lineup "for the time being" after elevating him to his first career start against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Sounds like the plan for the @utahjazz is to keep Ace Bailey in the starting lineup for the time being.



He was up to the challenge tonight. #takenotepic.twitter.com/gixqCd6meM — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 11, 2025

Bailey had a productive first start with the Jazz in their second meeting of the season vs. the Timberwolves. In 28 minutes, the rookie had 10 points on 4-9 shooting from the field, paired with seven rebounds and two assists, turning out to be one of his most impressive nights as a pro.

Now, it seems the Jazz and head coach Will Hardy have seen enough out of their top pick through his first 10 games to give him the promotion into the starting five, giving him a bit of a longer runway to showcase what he's made of.

Ace Bailey Expected to Remain Starter for Utah Jazz

Nov 10, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) waits for the play during the second half of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

In his 10-game sample size this season, Bailey has averaged 6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 35.3% shooting from the field and 18.2% shooting from three. While the shooting efficiency hasn't been super consistent, the appealing flashes and gradual improvement have also been showing.

After Bailey's first start, Jazz head coach Will Hardy had a ton of praise to hand his way.

"I thought Ace did great," Hardy said post-game. "I think, for the most part, he played within the system offensively. And his burst and athleticism are very evident. Not just off the dribble, but cutting, crashing the glass, he gives us a really good lift."

The Jazz are now expected to roll out a starting five consisting of Keyonte George and Svi Mykhailiuk running as the backcourt tandem, while Bailey, Lauri Markkanen, and Jusuf Nurkic fill out the frontcourt.

With 70-plus games to go in the season, Hardy will certainly make a few more adjustments and do some experimentation with his rotation, and likely his starting five, but as of now, Bailey has been promoted, which can hopefully springboard into seeing more out of him moving forward.

