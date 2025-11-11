Will Hardy Gets Honest on Ace Bailey's First Start With Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz, in the process of their 113-120 loss vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves to kick off the week, decided to hand fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey the first regular-season start of his short NBA career.

And in that opportunity to be a part of the starting five for the first time, Bailey made sure to make the most of it.

In 28 minutes, Bailey finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists, while showing out of a few highlights on both ends of the floor, and in turn. provides some nice confidence for how the rookie is moving along early in his pro career.

Following the game, Jazz head coach Will Hardy also seemed to agree with those positive feelings following Bailey's first performance as part of the starting unit.

"I thought Ace did great," Hardy said post-game. "I think, for the most part, he played within the system offensively. And his burst and athleticism are very evident. Not just off the dribble, but cutting, crashing the glass, he gives us a really good lift."

"I thought, defensively, he was pretty active tonight. There were a couple of times where, driving the ball, they got into his body, and then he wasn't able to use his length quite as much. But, he's 19 years old."

Will Hardy Satisfied With Ace Bailey's First Start

Nov 10, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Bailey, before his second time playing for the Timberwolves, has had an up-and-down start to his time in Utah. In the nine games prior to his first starting performance, he'd been averaging 5.9 points per game on 33.9% shooting from the field, paired with 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per night.

But, in just one game where his number was called, he managed to deliver some nice promise, and for Hardy, it is a great representation of how Bailey's been steadily improving since arriving in Salt Lake City this summer.

"I think Ace is steadily improving. I really do. I just love the fact that he's competing really hard. I think he's a great teammate... He's showing the ability to really learn quickly. We're getting more and more flashes of Ace's talent and his ability."

"There are a couple of plays that are kind of 'wow' moments for a guy his age... I was happy with his performance, for sure."

The development might just take some added patience before getting a full look at the Ace Bailey experience in Utah. However, ten games in, the signs are there that the 19-year-old wing can soon turn out to be a difference-maker on both ends of the ball, but especially so offensively. All that needs to be shown in full is just a little bit of time.

