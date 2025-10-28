Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Speaks on Historic 51-Point Night vs. Suns
In the midst of the Utah Jazz's 138-134 overtime win vs. the Phoenix Suns to lift to 2-1 on the new season, it was Lauri Markkanen to dominate the night on the scoring end with a stunning 51-point, 14-rebound performance for the franchise's first 50-plus-point game since Karl Malone did it in 1998.
A historic and career-best night for Markkanen, who now tops his previous scoring record of 49 points during his first season with the Jazz, and adds his name to the growing list of 50-point games to already hit the league at the start of the new year.
But in Markkanen's mind, he wasn't really thinking about the idea of a 50-point night in the process of putting the pieces together; not until he was three points away from making it happen in overtime.
"You always try to be as effective and try to make the best plays for the team. If it's going to happen, it happens. You never think about, 'I'm going to go for 50,' But, obviously, when it's overtime, and you're at 47, and they start fouling, you kind of start thinking, there's a good chance it's going to happen," he said post-game.
More importantly, Markkanen, who led the Jazz in total minutes with 45, wanted to end this one sooner than it did–– but after a missed rebound opportunity in a final seconds that allowed the Suns to tie it up on a Mark Williams tip-in at 124-124, they'd all go to extra time.
"I was wishing, trying to end the game in regulation. Legs are tired at that point. Couldn't get it done, but I guess it was an opportunity for this."
"You know that you're a little tired, you try to get as much legs in every shot in a defensive possession as you can. But, as long as you're mentally not tired, and you kind of force yourself out of that mindset that you're tired, then you can push through whatever."
Markkanen gave credit to his teammates around him for putting together that overtime win–– a victory where multiple guys around the roster came together for big games.
Keyonte George had the first 25-point, 10-assist game of his career. Walker Kessler bounced back from a quiet outing vs. the Sacramento Kings with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Even Svi Mykhailiuk was a surprise contributor, rattling off 11 points as a starter on 50/40/100 splits.
All of which, came together for the Jazz's second victory in three tries, and a 2-0 record while on their home floor.
"I think the team did a great job of coming together when we went to overtime. Things weren't going our way, gave up a offensive rebound to tie the game, so we stuck together as a team, and we were able to grind it out."
"We moved the ball again. When we play off-ball and play with pace the pace that we want to play, everybody's going to get good looks. We had multiple guys scoring a lot of points today, so I think– big credit to the big guys too. They're our pressure release. When guards are getting pressured, we can hit the five, and they're good passers and willing passers... That kind of gets us going."
