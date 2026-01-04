The Utah Jazz have seen some great things out of third-year guard Keyonte George through the first two months of the season.

And it's clear George hasn't just put the Jazz and their front office on notice with his early-season heroics to jump into a prime Most Improved Player candidate; he's also captured the attention of some of the biggest stars in the league today, such as Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, who had notable praise to give for Utah's budding offensive star.

During a recent interview with former NBA vets Marcus and Markieff Morris, Tatum was asked about some of the young stars he's seen develop into early standouts through the season, where he went on to praise the Jazz's own as the player he's seen to make the biggest jump in the league.

"Keyonte George in Utah," Tatum said. "I remember playing against him last year and seeing him play when they came and beat us by like, two, a month ago," Tatum continued. "I'm sitting in the back and talking to Jason Terry and Will Hardy, the coaches from Utah, and I'm just watching the game... I'm seeing... he's got a different burst, and a different confidence about him. I'm sitting on the bench, like, he really worked on this game this summer, and I can tell."

"So when I went up to Will and Jason Terry, I'm like, 'Yo, I don't know who's been working with him, but, like, he really worked on his game.' He's like, 'He was in Utah all summer like working on his body, working on his game.' I've been watching so much basketball over the last two and a half months. Like, I've really seen who took the next step. who's been working on their game, and, he's somebody that stood out from the rip."

Jayson Tatum Seeing Major Strides From Keyonte George

It's not just the eye test where George has stood out, the numbers speak for his year three leap as well.

During the 33 games he's played this season, George is second on the Jazz in points per game at 24.5 a night, along with 4.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and career-best shooting efficiencies across the board while hitting 45.2% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from three.

He's become a more efficient scorer when driving to the basket. He can draw contact extremely effectively, continues to hone his skills as an NBA-level facilitator, and after a productive summer when he kept his head down to tweak his skillset, the results are starting to come to fruition in a major way.

Jan 3, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

When some of the best offensive stars in the NBA, like Jayson Tatum, credit your work as one of the most impressive young players in the league, that usually tends to be a good sign, adding further optimism to what lies ahead for George's third year pro and beyond.

