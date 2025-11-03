Utah Jazz G Isaiah Collier Nearing Season Debut After Injury
It looks like Isaiah Collier is nearing his opportunity to make his official season debut for the Utah Jazz.
According to a team announcement, Isaiah Collier has been recalled from the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz's G League affiliate.
Collier was with the Stars for a few days as part of his conditioning work of returning to play, following up from his hamstring injury that held him out of the Jazz's training camp, preseason, and start of the regular season.
However, now that Collier is off the Stars' roster and back on for the Jazz, the second-year guard should be preparing to make his season debut in the very near future, perhaps during Utah's current five-game road trip.
Isaiah Collier Eyeing Return to Play Following Hamstring Injury
Collier was a welcomed bright spot of the Jazz's roster upon arriving last year as the 29th-overall pick, making his presence felt in a major way pretty quickly within Utah's backcourt.
In the 71 games he appeared in, Collier averaged 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on just under 26 minutes a night, emerging as a nightly starter following the All-Star break, and being one of the best playmakers and facilitators on the roster.
Now for his second season in Utah, he'll be entering a vastly different Jazz backcourt; one with no more Collin Sexton or Jordan Clarkson in the mix, and instead, currently being led by third-year guard Keyonte George and rookie Walt Clayton Jr.
As the Jazz continue their road of player development and expanding the roles of their young players this season, Collier should wind up having a solid role in Utah's backcourt as the year goes on. As he returns initially, the year-two guard could find his place as a quality backup point guard within their already-young second unit.
His first chance to return to the Jazz's lineup will come quickly against the Boston Celtics in TD Garden as part of Utah's second leg of a back-to-back. But if not that soon, look for the following matchup vs. the Detroit Pistons as a potential date for Collier's long-awaited addition back into the fold.
