Jazz’s Keyonte George Exits vs. Magic With Injury

The Utah Jazz saw their third-year guard leave in the middle of their road matchup vs. the Orlando Magic with another ankle injury.

The injury occurred in the second quarter of action between the Jazz and Magic at Amway Center, as George would seemingly tweak his right ankle that caused him to hit the floor for a few moments.

Keyonte George just returned from a left ankle injury, and now is limping off the floor with a right ankle injury.



Looks like a pretty good roll. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) February 8, 2026

George would eventually head to the locker room, then come back out to the floor for a few seconds that seemed as if the Jazz guard would be immediately ready to get back in the action. But instead, he would go back to the locker room for further evaluation heading into halftime.

The injury comes in the exact same game that George returned from his previous ankle injury; a left ankle sprain that sidelined him for three games. Now, it's the other ankle giving the third-year Jazz guard trouble, and could limit his availability the rest of the way in Orlando.

Keyonte George Leaves With Ankle Injury vs. Magic

Thankfully, the injury didn't sound off a ton of alarms considering George nearly got back on the floor just a few minutes after rolling his ankle. However, as the Jazz try to preserve the health of their young star, it wouldn't be a surprise to see head coach Will Hardy decide to take things cautiously around playing their breakout guard for the rest of the way in Orlando.

Heading into the night, George was set to be on a minutes restriction of around 24 minutes. In his time on the floor vs. the Magic, he put together five points on 1/5 shooting, one rebound, one assist, and one steal.

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts after a play against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

It would also mark the first time that George and Lauri Markkanen would play alongside their new additions from the deadline, headlined by Jaren Jackson Jr., which certainly had some nice flashes through the first half of action.

The severity of George's injury remains to be seen, but nonetheless, it’s a tough break for the Jazz guard coming fresh off recovering from his previous ankle injury.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!