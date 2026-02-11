Jazz's Jaren Jackson Jr. Opens Up on Early Bond With Will Hardy

It's been a whirlwind of a past week for newest Utah Jazz big man Jaren Jackson Jr., who's since been uprooted from the Memphis Grizzlies after eight years, sent to Salt Lake City to join aboard the Jazz's budding core, and already has two games under his belt with his new team where he's begun to fit in quite nicely.

He's also seemingly fit alongside his newest head coach Will Hardy notably well. While it's only been a week of being paired next to the two-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year, Hardy has appeared to have already formed a nice connection with him.

Jackson Jr. spoke about how it's been with his newest head coach in Hardy, following practice before facing the Sacramento Kings, breaking down just how they've gotten to know each other.

"Our relationship started on hour two [after the trade]?" Jackson said. "So, probably the second person I talked to when I got back to my house, on the phone... It was a whirlwind at first for sure. But they had a game that day— we had a game that day. And I was talking to him just about how the day's going, honestly."

"But right now, it's a lot of Xs and Os, how he sees me in certain systems, and I'm just learning terminology, the plays, different options, different reads. And then, I'm kind of shooting ideas that I've had about certain things and just how we approach, practice, and the games. It really comes from a lot of me asking questions to learn about what they were doing before I was here. So, yeah, we're talking about everything. Great relationship.”

Jaren Jackson Already Fitting in With Jazz, Will Hardy

Hardy's consistently been a coach that players have not only connected well with, but also gotten the best out of with their given skillset. Just look at guys like Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George who have been able to find their way to career-best years offensively with Hardy at the helm on the sidelines.

And early into his fit with Jackson Jr., Hardy's worked him into their system mid-season pretty effectively as well. In just his first two games, he's had 22 points in each while playing in just 25 minutes, while also averaging 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.7 steals a night as a difference-maker on both ends of the floor.

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) passes the basketball as Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) defends during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

That's a testament to both Jackson's ability to be a versatile and connecting fit into the Jazz's system despite being a mid-season addition, but also for Hardy to put him in the best spots to succeed early. And moving forward, it's hard not to see his presence in the Jazz's frontcourt becoming even more effective as he continues to build chemistry with both those on the floor and coaching from the side.

