Jazz HC Will Hardy Explains What Makes Anthony Edwards So Special
The Utah Jazz fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in blowout fashion before the weekend in a road loss, 97-137, making for the Jazz's largest blowout of the season thus far.
A large part of that success for the Timberwolves, of course, came from their star guard Anthony Edwards, who rattled off 37 points on the night vs. Utah on 12-21 shooting with seven threes, having his way against the Jazz's defense.
Edwards is undoubtedly a tough assignment for any team to guard, and for Jazz head coach Will Hardy, the Timberwolves' dominance starts with his athleticism, that then translates into other areas of his offensive arsenal.
"He's a great scorer. He can do it from all three levels, I think his athleticism to getting jump shots off is really special," Hardy said before facing the Timberwolves.
"So there are certain moments where you have to just recognize, like, that's a great player making a great shot, and we don't want to overreact to those, especially early in the game, because when he starts getting downhill and getting fouled and getting, you know, using his athleticism on the rim, he becomes really hard to contain."
Will Hardy Gives Credit to Anthony Edwards' Athleticism
While Edwards missed a handful of games with a hamstring injury in the early parts of his 2025-26 campaign, when he's been on the floor, he's maintained his standing as one of the most potent guards on the offensive end throughout the entire league.
In five games, he's averaged 25.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 51.8% from the field and 50.0% from three.
Within those showings, the Timberwolves have had a 3-2 record, with one of those coming against the Jazz in their NBA Cup trouncing— a game that Utah didn't exactly have an answer for in his scoring versatility.
Now, the Jazz will be heading into another game against the Timberwolves and their start guard right out of their meeting from Friday––fresh off a two-day rest, and hopefully can have enough juice for a more competitive outing, and a better answer for Edwards, than what was seen last time around.
Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
- Why Will Hardy Is Embracing Intense Coaching Style With Utah Jazz
- Utah Jazz Make Eye-Catching Change to Starting Five
- Lauri Markkanen Does Something No Jazz Player Has Since Karl Malone
- Utah Jazz C Walker Kessler Breaks Silence on Season-Ending Surgery
- Three Paths the Utah Jazz Can Take After Walker Kessler’s Injury