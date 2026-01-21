Utah Jazz's Will Hardy Reaches Notable Career Milestone

Now in his fourth season at the helm of the Utah Jazz, head coach Will Hardy has officially hit a career milestone that only four other coaches in team history have done before.

Following the Jazz's latest win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, 122-127, to make up for the team's 15th win in the regular season, the victory also made up for Hardy's 100th career win since being named Utah's head coach back in 2022.

Tonight's win makes it #100 for Will Hardy as a head coach! 👏



Congrats coach, here's to many more 💜#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/E1jip3Lhcd — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 21, 2026

Hardy joins only Quin Snyder, Tyrone Corbin, Jerry Sloan, and Frank Layden as the only coaches in team history to have surpassed that 100-win mark, doing so in 290 total games.

Will Hardy Becomes Fourth Utah Jazz Coach to Surpass 100 Wins

While Hardy's career record now sits at 100-190 for a clip that doesn't look extremely appealing on the surface, it doesn't tell the whole picture of just how strong his voice has been in the building since being named the guy to lead the Jazz throughout their franchise reset from four summers ago.

Hardy's been an excellent developmental coach for the young players brought in over the past few years, has gotten the most out of veterans on the roster in the case of guys like Lauri Markkanen, and has the utmost respect and confidence of the Jazz front office that he can be the head coach to coach Utah's next playoff-level team.

That confidence is clearly represented in the long-term extension Hardy agreed to this past offseason to cement him as the Jazz's head coach until the 2030-31 season, pinning him to be the lead voice of their coaching staff for nearly a decade, which can hopefully lead to some further success to soon pair with it.

Jan 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy looks on during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

For now, he's landed 100 wins in just three and a half seasons at the helm, a feat that the Jazz players made sure to give their head coach the game ball for after a great win over Minnesota, but an offer which Hardy had a humble reaction for.

"They gave a ball to me. I don't know if it was a game ball. It's probably off the rack. ... Honestly, I think Key and Nurk should cut a ball in half and each one take half of it home. Those two guys were amazing tonight."

There's many more wins to come for the Jazz and Hardy across the near future, even if the rebuild might still have one more year to go before getting this roster fully stacked up for a postseason push.

However, while the Jazz's roster remains under construction, it's clear that there are no worries to be had about Hardy; he's here to stay, and has a lot more ball left to coach.



