Jazz's Will Hardy Reacts to Viral Kevin Love Moment vs. Grizzlies

In the midst of the Utah Jazz's commanding 147-101 blowout win vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, it wouldn't come without a hilarious moment stemming from the Jazz's bench between Kevin Love and head coach Will Hardy.

As the Jazz went into the fourth quarter of the game with a heavy lead over the Grizzlies, fans around the Delta Center would start an uproar to try and get Love in the game for what was the team's home finale of the regular season.

However, despite endless cries and "Kevin Love" chants from the fans, it would lead to no avail. Even after Love had hilariously ripped off his warmups to pump fake his entry into the game, Hardy would only signal a thumbs down to the crowd, which was then met by a rain of boos.

Crowd wants Kevin. Kevin keeps taking off warmups to tease. Will says no. pic.twitter.com/bw5TKlDd4z — Huddle Lair (@HuddleLair) April 11, 2026

After the game, though, Hardy would be asked about the moment and some of his perspective. And because of some fans near Jazz coach that were screaming directly at him, it was what let to him giving the crowd his viral gesture.

"I don't hate Kevin. I mean, that was only after, like, the 19th chant they started," Hardy jokied. "I feel like I let Kevin and the fans have a few moments. And then it got out of hand, and there were some fans that were in the vicinity who were screaming very directly at me, which is why I had to give the thumbs down."

"It was a fun moment. Kevin... he's Kevin."

Will Hardy on his thumbs down after Jazz fans chanted for Kevin Love to check in vs. the Grizzlies:



🗣️"I mean, that was only after, like, the 19th chant they started... I felt like I let Kevin and the fans have a few moments..."



"It was a fun moment. Kevin... he's Kevin." https://t.co/SxrRQayLXZ pic.twitter.com/9gmpGz3h6E — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) April 11, 2026

Will Hardy Saw Grizzlies Win as Great Moment

Even without getting Love checked in the game, Hardy still had some overwhelmingly positive takeaways from the night.

For what was already a refreshing outcome to end Utah's lengthy 10-game losing streak headed into the game, it was also one in which the Jazz claimed their largest margin of victory of the season, saw two players off the bench log a triple-double, and allowed the fans in the building to go home with a win in the team's "Fan Appreciation Night."

"Just a fun night, to feel the environment here, the last home game of the year; for our fans to get to embrace our team like that on the last night in this building, for our players to get to show the fans they love… I feel like this was a great moment, and a great way to end our home season," Hardy said postgame.

"We love our fan base. We're proud to represent them and we're excited about the future."

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy watches play against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

In terms of what's ahead for the Jazz this season, only one game remains on tap on the road against the LA Lakers before Utah heads into what should be an exciting summer to prep for next season, which should make the ups and downs suffered throughout this season all worth it.

Perhaps in that last game to go against the Lakers, maybe then fans can get that coveted look at Love on the floor if Hardy allows. However, you might not want to hold your breath on it.