Jazz Duo Makes Unique NBA History in 46-Point Win vs. Grizzlies

In what was the Utah Jazz's last home game of the season for what the team had dubbed "Fan Appreciation Night" against the Memphis Grizzlies, the night would end with Jazz fans leaving on a high note for what would be a commanding 146-101 blowout, and their biggest margin of victory of the year.

However, in that process would also be a historic game for a pair of Jazz players coming off the bench: that being veteran John Konchar and rookie Bez Mbeng, who each put together an impressive triple-double in the process of Utah's dominant win.

The statlines from Konchar and Mbeng would mark the first time in NBA history that a pair of players off the bench had posted a triple-doubble in the same game.

First teammates in NBA history to record a triple-double off the bench in the same game:



Bez Mbeng:

27 PTS

11 REB

11 AST



John Konchar:

11 PTS

11 REB

10 AST



Jazz beat the Grizzlies 147-101. pic.twitter.com/ljWkbKghhH — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 11, 2026

The Jazz and Will Hardy would wind up rolling out just a seven-man rotation throughout the night, as Mbeng and Konchar would be the only ones being part of that second unit while Utah would be without nine players in their lineup due to injury.

And in those reps that Mbeng and Konchar were able to get their hands on, they took advantage of those opportunities in a major way.

John Konchar, Bez Mbeng Show Out for Pair of Triple-Doubles

Mbeng led the way with 38 minutes off the bench to log 27 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists en route to what would be his first-career triple double, and doing it in front of a Jazz home crowd to make the moment even better to take in.

As for Konchar, it comes as the third triple-double of his career thus far, and now his second consecutive triple-double within the past two games.

The veteran Jazz wing had just put together his first triple-double of the season and his first since 2022 in Utah's previous game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

That game against New Orleans would end up with the Jazz falling to a rough 19-point loss, and their losing streak extending to 10 straight. However, this one would be a total 180-degree flip that carried Utah to a 40-plus point blowout.

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) posts up against Memphis Grizzlies guard Rayan Rupert (32) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The two's triple-doubles now mark the fifth and sixth the Jazz have seen this season. The other player to have accomplished the feat earlier this year for Utah came from none other than Jusuf Nurkic, who had his own impressive streak of triple-doubles with three straight back in January.

Compared to where the Jazz sat two seasons ago, having not seen a triple-double from a player in their own uniform since 2018 before Jordan Clarkson broke that long-awaited streak in 2024, it's a breath of fresh air for Utah to have the ability to rack up numbers on the stat sheet with not one, but now three players throughout the season.

And with just one game left on tap against the LA Lakers, there remains one last opportunity on board for the Jazz to add onto that triple-double total for the season.

Based on how slim Will Hardy's rotation was in this one against the Grizzlies, another heavy dose of minutes for Konchar, Mbeng, or someone else could lead to a similar result in the stat sheet for that season finale over the weekend.