Utah Jazz’s Will Hardy Wants Ace Bailey to Make Key Adjustment
Utah Jazz rookie Ace Bailey has an affinity for the mid-range shot.
He's voiced that it's his favorite shot to take and one of the spots he's more comfortable with on the offensive end, and as proven through his college days at Rutgers, and even a couple of preseason games, those shots can definitely fall when he gets going.
But in the modern NBA, those mid-range shots aren't always the most popular. Layups, dunks, and three-pointers have taken charge as the most frequent and efficient shots you see on a nightly basis in the league, which leaves players like Bailey, who's a talented offensive scorer, needing to make some adjustments to best cater to the pro level.
That's one aspect of the game head coach Will Hardy has been working on with his top-five pick. And for Hardy, the message is simple: he doesn't want Bailey to turn away from those shots, but take them at the right time.
"Yeah, I'm a big believer in the clock. I think those [mid-range] shots are not never, but I think it's when they're taken in the possession that matters the most. That's all a part of his learning process," Hardy said after the Jazz's loss vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.
"Ace has a lot coming at him right now. And so we're trying to pick and choose how we want to go about that, because I don't believe in never. So I don't want to put in his head that he's never supposed to take that shot. It's about understanding the flow of the possession, and when those shots can be necessary."
Will Hardy Wants Ace Bailey to Be Timely About Mid-Range Shots
Bailey is going to find his way to contribute in the mid-range, just as all of the best scorers do in the league today. However, there's also a balance that comes with being a high-level scorer, and doing it effectively and timely at all three levels.
Hardy won't trying to mold Bailey into a totally different player, but instead, refining he's refining his game to the next level.
"I don't want to strip away his identity, but I do want him to be a good NBA player," Hardy said.
Despite a slow start to his rookie season (4.0 PPG, 25.0% FG), it's still way too early to panic about Bailey.
The signs are certainly there for the fifth-overall pick to emerge as one of the top talents in this year's rookie class; through his college production, preseason and summer league reps, and just how highly he's talked about in and around the building. Once the shots start to fall, the choice to take the shot on him at five will look a whole lot better.
But development can be a long, turbulent road in the NBA, even for top-five picks. Hardy and the Jazz are remaining patient to see that progress officially blossom, but also ensuring to build those good habits in the process.
