One Realistic Trade That Could Get Utah Jazz a 2nd Round Draft Pick

Heading into next week's 2026 NBA Draft, much talk has surrounded how the Utah Jazz will approach the first round of their draft with their prized number-two selection; the highest the team has been picking in the draft in over 40 years.

But what hasn't been as discussed for the Jazz is what will be in store for round two, as Utah currently has zero selections at their disposal on day two that could very well leave them with just a single incoming rookie coming out of this class.

What if the Jazz wanted to change that, though? Utah has several assets both in future draft picks and on their roster to make a trade into the second round extremely feasible, if the front office wanted to make a push for it.

Sure, it might not be the most likely outcome. Utah could be just as well off by leaving the draft with solely AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, or Cam Boozer.

Still, let's break down what a deal could look like if the Jazz wanted to get creative:

What a Jazz Trade Up Into Round 2 Would Look Like

For the Jazz to make a deal in the second round, it makes sense for them to target a suitor with multiple picks from 31-60. Doing so could make that team more likely to part ways with a selection that could sit in the first half of the board on day two.

Currently, six teams in the league fit that criteria. And one that could make some of the most sense of those suitors could be the Brooklyn Nets, who hold picks 33 and 43 in round two.

They've got multiple intriguing young assets, will have further incentive to win games in 2027 without their first-round pick, and have open cap space to take on a player in a trade, if need be.

If the Nets were willing to give up just one of those picks––ideally pick 33––perhaps this is a deal with the Jazz that could pique their interest:

Any deal where the Jazz give up Sensabaugh might be tough to part ways with, considering how well he's progressed into a scorer and shooter for Utah in three years. But the writing could be on the wall for his future with the team past this year.

He's on an expiring contract. Utah will have several scorers to turn to in their starting lineup next year, including their number two pick, and it'll be hard for Sensabaugh to not only carve out a significant role, but also have a similarly strong season that he did this past season.

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) drives against Brooklyn Nets guard Drake Powell (4) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

If Utah wanted to capitalize on his value now, perhaps Brooklyn takes an interest in him; somewhere that he could continue to spread his wings into an impact player offensively, and even get paid his desired contract in restricted free agency next summer.

In exchange, the Jazz could get one of the top three picks in round two––pretty close to where Sensabaugh was selected in 2023 at pick 28 in round one––and a first-round pick from last year's draft in Drake Powell, who's shown upside as a two-way impact player, and still has three years left on his rookie deal.

Who Might the Jazz Target in Round 2?

As to who the Jazz could target with a potential second-round pick, they've got several experienced options who'd be on the board in that range around pick 33. And it feels like of any skillset Utah should covet, lengthy, defensive-focused make the most sense.

Players like Joshua Jefferson out of Iowa State, Zuby Ejiofor from St. John's, or even a big man like Tarris Reed Jr. from UConn would fit that bill, if Utah were able to climb up the second round board far enough to snag one of them.

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) reacts after a triple-double against West Virginia Mountaineers during the second half on Jan. 2, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jazz's offense looks to be stout next season in Will Hardy's system, combined with the best personnel he's had on the roster since arriving. The defense, though, still needs work from being a bottom-three unit before Utah can have true playoff aspirations in 2026-27.

A move like this can bring a small, but necessary spark for that side of the ball, and make this roster much more well-rounded.

There's no guarantees the Jazz will trade up into round two, or even have interest in doing so. But as with any draft cycle, all options on the table are to be considered. At the very least, this type of idea should be discussed in the Utah front office before Wednesday night.

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