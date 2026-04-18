Jazz Exec Shares Where Relationship Stands With Walker Kessler

While much revolving around defensive anchor Walker Kessler has remained quiet throughout the Utah Jazz's regular season, their budding big man has been quietly working behind the scenes to rehab his labrum injury from in November, appearing on track to get back in the mix for the 2026-27 season.

But perhaps the more pressing situation around Kessler as it relates to his future in a Jazz uniform focuses on his contract status headed into this summer.

The 24-year-old will be headed into restricted free agency after four years in Utah, and while it's more than likely he'll be back onboard for next year, there hasn't been much conversation of what's to come as it relates to his future contract since the start of this past season.

However, it seems like the Jazz and their front office are in a good place when it comes to the relationship with Kessler, at least a few months out from their free agency negotiations.

Jazz president Austin Ainge addressed where the team stood in their relationship with Walker Kessler during his end-of-season press conference, saying that they've had great meetings with the big man, but still need to figure out his pending contract situation.

"I had a great meeting with Walker yesterday," Ainge said at his end-of-season presser. "He had a tough year of rehabbing. And I was so proud of him and how he showed up."

"He was usually here at 8 AM doing this rehab and on the treadmill and doing what he could with various limitations. He showed up with a smile every day. We're big fans, but we've got to figure it out to sort of contract."

Jazz Face Big Contract Situation With Walker Kessler This Offseason

It's no secret that the Jazz have to get Kessler back in the mix next season in their starting frontcourt for both now and the foreseeable future, and will likely be doing everything in their power to ensure that's the case by the time opening night rolls around in October.

Within the last two seasons, Kessler has played in 63 combined games to average 11.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks while playing in just over 30 minutes a night.

His presence as a defensive difference-maker will be huge for the Jazz's progression on that side of the floor moving into next year and onwards, as they finished this past campaign as the worst-rated team across the league in terms of defensive rating, making for a third straight season of doing so.

Oct 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

But in order for Kessler to make that standout defensive impact next season, it'll rely on the Jazz coughing up a big-time pay raise for his services; something that was tough to agree on last summer, even leading to some public frustration from Kessler's behalf of not getting a contract before the season started.

"I don't want to talk about it after today," Kessler said of his contract before the season. " I don't want it to be a distractor for me or my teammates. With that being said, I'm definitely a little frustrated if I don't [get signed]."

Now though, the relationship appears to be in a better place, and now leads to the inevitable question of what's to come for Kessler's next extension, and just how much that contract will be worth, whether it come from Utah, or an offer sheet from elsewhere.

According to Ainge, that appears to be a situation still in the works as the start of this summer's free agent window creeps closer and closer to opening. But still, the confidence remains high that the two sides will get something hashed out sooner rather than later.

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