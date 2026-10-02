Projecting Utah Jazz's Starting Five, Rotation Before Preseason Starts

The Utah Jazz are around three weeks away from tipping off their 2026-27 campaign, where for the first time since mid-April, we'll see this group on the floor for a regular season game, and this time. with a much-improved roster from what they had this time last season.

However, with their much-improved roster also come some tough rotation decisions heading into the year. Who's going to begin the year as a part of the starting five? Who's coming off the bench?

While things can certainly change between now and game one of the Jazz's regular season, and Will Hardy might have some surprises up his sleeve, let's break down some early projections on how Utah's rotation could look on opening night––from the starters, to the bench order, to those who might be a DNP on gameday:

Starting Lineup Projections

Oct 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) advances the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PG: Keyonte George

George has taken clear command as the Jazz's point guard of the future after a career-best third season in 2025-26, especially after he signed a brand-new five-year extension earlier this offseason to cement that status even further. He'll look to build off of last year's production in a statement year four.

SG: Ace Bailey

This could be argued as Darryn Peterson's spot in the starting five. And depending on how he plays in the preseason, perhaps he lifts into that two-guard spot for game one of the regular season. But based on Ace Bailey's tenure, two-way upside, and offseason improvements, he feels like a safer bet to slot in here.

SF: Lauri Markkanen

The Jazz are going to roll out a pretty big starting five here, at least from our preseason projections. In doing so, Lauri Markkanen can slot in as a 7-foot-1 small forward, likely to be Utah's top scoring option throughout the season, and perhaps the team's best bet at landing an All-Star appearance.

PF: Jaren Jackson Jr.

There will certainly be times where Jaren Jackson plays down to be the Jazz's center, even with his rebounding deficiencies. But as to how Utah starts most nights with him, he feels best suited as more of a power forward, and someone who can provide the defensive intensity this group needs after three straight years of bleak results.

C: Jusuf Nurkic

Following the move to ship out Walker Kessler this summer, the Jazz are now due to start Jusuf Nurkic as their primary center, who was able to fill that role relatively nicely throughout last season when Kessler was sidelined for the season due to injury. He's not quite the same rim protector, yet he is a strong passer, rebounder, and screener.

Bench Projections

Mar 15, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) passes the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6: Darryn Peterson

No matter who comes off the bench between Darryn Peterson or Ace Bailey, they feel due to get the most minutes their way as Utah's sixth man, and can even play alongside the starters in closing lineups, while Jusuf Nurkic slides down to the bench. To start the season off, the rookie feels more likely to claim that role.

7: Brice Sensabaugh

Brice Sensabaugh will certainly need to make an impact for this Jazz lineup outside of simply being a spark plug scorer to claim more than 20 minutes a night. But he's coming off the best season of his career in 2025-26 now entering a contract year that inspires a bit of confidence for what his fourth year in Utah could look like.

8: Isaiah Collier

The presence of both Keyonte George and Darryn Peterson in the Jazz's backcourt could hurt his chances of getting the same minutes he saw last season. However, as a playmaker, ball-handler, and rim finisher, he's a great candidate who can plug into a talented three-guard lineup and still get a ton of opportunities to come his way––especially if he improves his shooting and defense.

9: Kyle Filipowski

It feels like Kyle Filipowski could be heading towards a bigger role than what many expect. Sure, he's the ninth man on these projections, but he feels like the best name who can fill Utah's backup four and five spot on a consistent basis over others like Jaxson Hayes and Mo Bamba. He's an underrated rebounder and defender, and offers a bit more offensive appeal than the latter two.

10: Josh Okogie/Svi Mykhailiuk

The decision between who gets the Jazz's backup wing minutes might just be dependent on matchups. Josh Okogie is an experienced vet who offers upside as a floor spacer and a defender, while Svi Mykhailiuk has been in Will Hardy's system for multiple years as a perfect off-ball threat offensively, and started over 30 games last season. Both of these guys will have some role this season.

Inactives: Josh Green, Jaxson Hayes, Mo Bamba

Perhaps Jaxson Hayes or Mo Bamba can find their way to being the Jazz's backup center. Or perhaps Josh Green can compete with Josh Okogie or Svi Mykhailiuk for those bench wing minutes. However, the reality is that there's only 240 minutes that can go around.

If any of these three show out across the course of camp and preseason, perhaps they can find a bigger role to start the season than what these projections might show. But for now, DNP feels like a likely outcome to expect for game one.

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