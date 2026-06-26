Two Undrafted Free Agents Sign With Utah Jazz: What You Need to Know

The biggest story of the 2026 NBA Draft for the Utah Jazz was their pickup of Darryn Peterson with the second-overall pick, who's set to be the next pivotal cornerstone for their rebuild that's now preparing to take a major turn in the right direction for the 2026-27 season.

But the rookie additions didn't just stop at Peterson. The Kansas guard was their only prospect brought in with their lone draft pick, but the Jazz have also added a couple of new undrafted free agents into the mix on a pair of Exhibit 10 deals.

Let's take a look at who the Jazz are bringing in within that UDFA class, and what both could have to offer:

Jaxon Kohler | F, Michigan St.

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) celebrates a 3-pointer against Louisville during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first of the Jazz's UDFA signings was none other than the Utah native, Jaxon Kohler, who was born in American Fork and is fresh off of four years played with Michigan State to now join Utah on an Exhibit 10 contract.

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler has agreed to a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 deal with his home state Utah Jazz, per his father Jeff Kohler. pic.twitter.com/Hnph0DJucw — Michigan State Hoops (@michsthoops) June 25, 2026

He's a 6-foot-10, 245-pound forward who is fresh off a strong season with the Spartans, averaging 12.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 50% from the field and a solid 38.9% from three on nearly four attempts from deep a night.

He offers a nice combination of size, rebounding, and ability to space the floor that can work well in an NBA lineup. His experience in a solid college program like Michigan State under Tom Izzo also tends to help his stock in the pros as well.

Micah Handlogten | C, Florida

Dec 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators center Micah Handlogten (3) dunks the ball against the Dartmouth Big Green during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Jazz opted to bring in more size for their second UDFA addition following the draft with the signing of Micah Handlogten, a 7-foot-1, 260-pound big man who just spent three seasons at Florida following a transfer out of Marshall after his freshman year.

NEWS: Former Florida C Micah Handlogten has agreed to an Exhibit-10 deal with the Jazz 🐊



He had entered the transfer portal, but will pursue an NBA career instead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Atw9RS8BzR — Florida Gators 🐊🔥 (@gatorsszn) June 26, 2026

His past two years have been a bit limited in terms of opportunity compared to what he saw as a nightly starter in 2023-24. But he did play in 34 games for a little under 15 minutes a night, averaging 4.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks on 63.7% shooting.

He projects to be more of a traditional big man who offers good size and rebounding ability, and could be a name to watch in the event Utah likes what they see out of him as a cheap depth option in the frontcourt.

Fun Fact: Handlogten's father, Ben, played for the Jazz for two seasons from 2003 to 2005–– appearing in 38 games to average 4.3 points and 3.2 rebounds in 12.3 minutes a night.

What to Make of Both Signings

The main purpose behind adding both Kohler and Handlogten will likely be to add on a couple of bodies to the Jazz's Summer League roster with the action kicking off later next month in Salt Lake City.

This year's roster for the Jazz in Summer League probably won't be as packed with first-round draft picks like it has been in years past, outside of Darryn Peterson and Ace Bailey getting some reps in both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

But even as this year's Summer League could be a bit lacking in that first round talent, it does offer a chance for guys like Kohler and Handlogten to get more reps and opportunities their way.

If they perform well enough, perhaps the Jazz can extend a two-way contract to their way for the 2026-27 season. But as for their chances to make a bid for a traditional contract, it'll be a pretty steep climb for either to do so based on how much depth is already signed on and in the mix for next year before free agency has even started.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X to stay up to date for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!