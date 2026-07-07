New Update Drops on Ace Bailey's Injury Status for Jazz Summer League

During the Utah Jazz's first game of Summer League action over the weekend, it would only be a few minutes into their contest against the Atlanta Hawks before second-year wing Ace Bailey would end up leaving early due to a back injury.

After 20 minutes of game time for Bailey, he would suffer what the team had officially listed as back spasms. He wouldn't return to the game, and thus left his status in question moving forward into their Salt Lake City showcase, and potentially later this week in Las Vegas.

However, it seems like Jazz fans will be faced with some good news surrounding Bailey's status moving deeper into their batch of summer league games––even if it might not result in the 20-year-old taking part in their remaining slate in SLC.

Ace Bailey Expected to Play in Las Vegas, Sit Out in Salt Lake City

According to Sarah Todd of Deseret News, it seems like the plan for Bailey––along with Darryn Peterson and Cody Williams––will be for each of them to sit out their final game in Salt Lake City against the OKC Thunder on Tuesday; the second leg of a back-to-back following their previous game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, while they'll be out of the action against the Thunder on Tuesday, all three, including the injured Bailey, are expected to be ready to go for when the NBA's summer league in Las Vegas gets rolling on July 9th.

Plan for the Jazz is to sit Darryn Peterson, Ace Bailey and Cody Williams tomorrow in SLC and have them all available for July 9 in Vegas — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) July 7, 2026

For those tuning into the Jazz's highly anticipated first summer league game in Vegas, coming against the Washington Wizards and No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa, having all three of Utah's big names participating is a huge draw to getting this matchup as strong as possible in terms of talent.

And while things can certainly change between now and Thursday, when tip-off is scheduled between the Jazz and Wizards, Bailey should be ready to go after a few days’ rest, and go out for a bit of a statement game against another batch of talented young players stemming from Washington.

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Peterson, Williams, and Bailey were all healthy and active for the Jazz's summer league opener and overtime win against the Hawks, we saw some pretty impressive performances out of all three in their respective minutes.

Peterson impressed with a game-high 28 points in just 27 minutes, while pairing that with five rebounds and two blocks. Williams showed out on both ends with 17 points, five rebounds, two steals, and a block. While his time on the floor was cut short, Bailey still made his presence felt with 10 points on 4/8 shooting and six rebounds.

As the lights shine on those three in Las Vegas, though, the stakes will be a bit higher, albeit in a summer league exhibition. They'll be looking to start their four-game schedule off hot with a win against the Wizards, and as a result, the Jazz will be playing things safe regarding the availability of each for their final matchup in SLC.

Therefore, expect a bit less of a star-studded matchup between the Thunder and Jazz on Tuesday, but back to all systems go once they touch down in Las Vegas.

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