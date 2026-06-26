Utah Jazz Announce Darryn Peterson's Jersey Number

The Utah Jazz have announced which jersey number their second-overall pick, Darryn Peterson will wear starting next season.

And, spoiler alert, it's a number that someone else on the roster had been wearing before Peterson's arrival: it's 22.

The Jazz broke the news on social media on Friday showcasing what Peterson's NBA threads will look like.

For Peterson, it's the same number he's been wearing since breaking out as a star recruit in high school during his senior year at Prolific Prep. He carried that same number over to college in his time at Kansas, and now, he's able to rock the same digits at the NBA level with the Jazz.

When surveying some of the history behind 22 with the Jazz, it's actually the one jersey number that's been worn the most of any combination from 00 to 99–– with a staggering 21 players having worn it since the franchise's inception 53 years ago.

Some of the most notable to have worn the jersey throughout the Jazz's history includes the likes of Bernard King for one season in 1980, John Drew from 1984 to 1985, who was the primary player received in Utah's infamous Dominique Wilkins trade, Thabo Sefolosha from 2018 to 2019, and a couple of older vets within the 2020s in Jeff Green and Rudy Gay.

As it relates to the Jazz's current roster, the news does come as a bit surprising considering third-year big man, Kyle Filipowski, has been wearing the same number 22 dating back to his rookie season–– meaning he's now due to change his number ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Darryn Peterson's No. 22 Means Kyle Filipowski's Due for a Switch

Mar 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) reacts after making a three-point shot against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

It makes you think that Peterson and Filipowski worked out a deal behind the scenes, whatever that might've been, that cleared the way for the Jazz's second-overall pick to get a jersey he was familiar with, while Filipowski will now set out to find a new number.

As to what new number that'll be for Filipowski still remains to be seen.

His number 22 had been one he's had since high school as well. He's also had history wearing the number 32 in high school, but of course, that's retired with the Jazz for Karl Malone. So he probably won't be changing to that either.

Filipowski's number 30 from his Duke days could be an option as well. However, that also might also depend on what Jusuf Nurkic has in mind, who wore those digits last season for what was his first year in Utah, but he now hits the free agent market this summer with a chance to depart elsewhere.

Perhaps if Nurkic is back in the mix, then he could switch from 30 to one of his other four jersey numbers he's worn across his career––number 11 is probably the only option he'd have––but we'll have to wait until we get further clarity on Nurkic's future before determining that.

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