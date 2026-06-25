What Utah Jazz's Selection of Darryn Peterson Means for Free Agency

The Utah Jazz have just wrapped up the first major checkpoint of this offseason by getting past the 2026 NBA Draft, and landing one of the class' most prized prospects in Kansas guard Darryn Peterson.

But the work is far from over for the Jazz when it comes to getting settled for next season, especially as free agency is quickly approaching at the start of next month, which will give the Jazz the opportunity to re-work and further tweak this roster.

Let's break down what could be on the horizon for the Jazz in free agency now that Peterson's joined the fold, and gives Utah another key cornerstone to build around for both this coming season and the foreseeable future:

Jazz's Rotation Is Pretty Settled–– But Moves Could Still Be On the Way

As the Jazz's current rotation sits, including guys like Walker Kessler and Jusuf Nurkic who are trending towards a return to Utah, there's about 11 names you could pin in as pretty favorable bets to land some type of role or share of minutes come next season.

The entire starting five–– plus whoever's joining on the bench between Peterson and Ace Bailey–– Nurkic, and Utah's second wave of young pieces in Isaiah Collier, Brice Sensabaugh, Cody Williams, and Kyle Filipowski. You could even include Svi Mykhailiuk in that mix, considering how much this Jazz coaching staff likes to utilize his skill set on the wing.

Mar 21, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy (left) and guard Svi Mykhailiuk (right) speak before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

That's 12 players that the Jazz can feel comfortable handing minutes in the rotation. So when it comes to free agency, Utah shouldn't be expected to jump out as major players on the market. They don't have a ton of financial flexibility as is, and that wiggle room will be even smaller after Kessler and Nurkic re-up on their next contracts.

But that doesn't mean Utah won't make one or two moves around the edges to make this roster even better (and deeper) than it looks right now. A large part of that is because of the room they have to pay out for another external free agent with their non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

Keep an Eye on Utah's Mid-Level Exception

Utah has a little over $15 million available to spend in free agency simply in the form of their mid-level exception–– allowing them to bring in a veteran addition on a one-year deal that could help the back-end of their rotation and/or plug any remaining holes this roster has rolling into next season.

A notable focus of that money freed up could be to bring another layer of perimeter defense to this bench.

The Jazz have enough to work with in terms of rim protection with both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Kessler to help their bottom line there. However, in their backcourt, there aren’t many POA defenders currently onboard that Utah can consistently rely on.

Darryn Peterson certainly helps their upside on that end of the floor for the coming years, but a veteran, defensive-minded presence in the backcourt would be a big lift in the short term.

That turns the attention to guys like Marcus Smart, Lu Dort as potential names to watch–– depending on how ther respective option situations pan out–– or someone that might be a bit more affordable like De'Anthony Melton or Matisse Thybulle, who both would fit that aspired mold on the defensive side.

Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts after a three-point basket in the first half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While none are a splashy addition like many love to see around this time of year, the Jazz don't need to make a huge shake-up to the rotation. They've got enough talent to lean on as is.

Once free agency arrives, the key focus for Utah will be to plug up remaining roster needs with one, or maybe two new additions that keep them flexible long-term, but also can allow them to push further towards being competitive as soon as next season.

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