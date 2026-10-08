Utah Jazz Could Acquire These 3 Centers With Jusuf Nurkic Out

The Utah Jazz are going to be without their starting center for a multiple-week stretch heading into the 2026-27 NBA season.

According to an announcement from the Jazz, Jusuf Nurkic has suffered a partial plantar plate tear of the second toe of his right foot that will keep him out for at least four weeks––thus sidelining him until early November.

The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkić:



Nurkić sustained a partial plantar plate tear of the second toe of his right foot during Utah's first preseason game against Denver on Oct. 4. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks. An update will be provided at… — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 8, 2026

On one hand, it's a tough break for the Jazz. Nurkic is due to claim a big role in their new-look frontcourt throughout this season, but will be forced to miss an extended amount of time before the year that will delay a pretty promising campaign.

However, with the injury happening a couple of weeks before the regular season, the Jazz now have a couple of weeks at their disposal on how they want to approach their potentially shorthanded center position, and whether or not they want to add extra depth to help them navigate Nurkic's absence.

If a new addition is in play, here are three centers that could make sense for the Jazz to pursue, but also be within a realistic price point:

Drew Eubanks | New York Knicks

Jan 11, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Drew Eubanks (19) warms up before a game against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's a player that's been around the Jazz facility for a few months, as he had come aboard Utah before the 2024 season via free agent signing, before he would wind up being dealt to the LA Clippers later that season, and has bounced around to a couple other teams since.

Now, Eubanks finds himself on a training camp deal with the New York Knicks; a spot in which he could have the ability to work his way into a regular contract before the season starts, or simply be released for the sake of roster space. And if the latter outcome ends up becoming a reality, it gives the Jazz an opportunity to strike.

Eubanks is a solid rotational piece in the frontcourt who's played eight years in the NBA and has proven he can slot in for about 10 to 15 minutes a night as a reserve big man. As the Jazz are shorthanded without Nurkic, a player in his mold makes a ton of sense to go out and pursue for cheap.

Daniel Gafford | Dallas Mavericks

Sep 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward/center Daniel Gafford (21) poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's a bit more of a pricey option for the Jazz: someone in Gafford who would likely cost a bit more in terms of a trade to acquire him from the Dallas Mavericks, but also because of his salary, who's making over $17 million a season for the next three years.

So if the Jazz really wanted to invest in a center, Gafford feels like a strong fit for what Utah could use: an interior presence who can finish well at the rim, rebound, and block shots for around 20 minutes a night.

That's the role Gafford has excelled in through the past half-decade, and could be something this Jazz front office sees value in, especially knowing they could add another interior presence as-is with Walker Kessler heading to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this summer.

The move to add Gafford just might require Utah to invest a bit more draft capital or outgoing players to sway the Mavericks to pivot off of him before the season, which might be easier said than done.

Kevin Love | Free Agent

Mar 18, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While not exactly the most impactful piece that the Jazz could roll out on the floor in terms of strictly production, it still feels right to at least give veteran free agent Kevin Love a look following his previous successful season in Salt Lake City for 2025-26.

Love is in the twilight years of his career. And if not signed by the Jazz or anyone else this season, we may have seen the last of him in the NBA. But based on his end-of-season presser in Utah last April, he made it clear that if the team was willing to have him back, he'd return without question.

Now two weeks away from the regular season, and that new deal hasn't happened for Love. But could this new injury to Nurkic allow the Jazz to reconsider? Maybe so, simply if they weren't eager to invest much more than a veteran minimum contract for that added center depth.

Of players in that range of value, Love might be the best candidate on the open market for Utah. And as simply an short-term injury replacement for Nurkic, Love might be a better fit than you'd think.

He certainly wouldn't be a nightly starter by any stretch. But he would be able to offer a bit more depth at the position for the start of the calendar in which Nurkic is out, and easily slot into a DNP when this lineup is fully healthy. And even then, we know Love is a beloved vet in the locker room who'd still make an impact beyond the stat sheet throughout the year.

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