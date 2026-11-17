The Utah Jazz are hitting the road on Tuesday night for a matchup against the LA Clippers in hopes that this contest can mark the end of their current 12-game losing streak.

But in the midst of their action in LA, the Jazz and the Clippers will both be without some key contributors that will shake up the landscape of this game, as revealed in their latest injury reports.

Let's take a look at what the injury reports are looking like for each side, and how it could change things for both:

Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 11/17)

OUT - Kobe Bufkin (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Jaxson Hayes (Left Knee Strain)



OUT - Harrison Ingram (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Jaren Jackson (Right Knee; MCL Tear)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (Right Hand Fracture)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (Right Foot; 2nd Plantar Plate Tear)

As has been the case for the last several games, the Jazz will still be without three of their typical starters in this one, along with a key rotation piece in Jaxson Hayes, who will continue to recover from his left knee strain that was suffered this past week.

Lauri Markkanen is still within the four-week recovery timeline from his hand fracture suffered earlier in the month. Jaren Jackson Jr. isn't expected back until December with his MCL tear, and Jusuf Nurkic appears to be trending in the right direction to make his season debut after his preseason foot injury. However, that debut won't be happening on Tuesday night.

So that continues to leave the Jazz pretty shorthanded in terms of their overall size and big man depth. Utah's starting and backup center will be out for the night, likely leaving Mo Bamba to get his second consecutive start after his 26-point performance from their previous game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Another name who has been left off the injury report: the Jazz's most recent roster signing, Jonas Aidoo. Utah decided to sign the undrafted big man to a two-way contract on Monday in an effort to bring more size to the back-end of their rotation, and his skill set could certainly be utilized on Tuesday night.

Oct 6, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jonas Aidoo (13) looks for a play against Denver Nuggets forward Daron Holmes II (14) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As to whether or not Aidoo will get playing time against the Clippers remains to be seen. But at the very least, he seems to be considered available to play if needed, and add a bit more big man depth to the Jazz's current unit led by Bamba, Tony Bradley, and Kyle Filipowski.

LA Clippers Injury Report (as of 11/17)

OUT - Bradley Beal (Right Knee Injury Management)



OUT - Brandon Ingram (Right Heel Surgery)



OUT - Jordan Miller (Left Rotator Cuff Surgery)



OUT - Yanic Konan Niederhäuser (Right Lisfranc Surgery)

The Clippers will be without a couple of big names for this matchup, as has been the case for nearly the first month of the 2026-27 campaign.

Bradley Beal and Brandon Ingram have each yet to make their respective season debuts for the Clippers, as they've been recovering from their own long-term injury issues. And in this game at the Intuit Dome against the Jazz, their extended absences will only continue.

Jordan Miller and Yanic Konan Niederhäuser have both also yet to make their season debuts due to their own surgeries, and that'll be the case once again on Tuesday night.

Tip-off between the Jazz and the Clippers lands at 8:30 p.m. MT, where Utah will certainly be desperate to claim their second victory on the season and end their lengthy 12-game losing streak that has been persisting since October 25th.

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