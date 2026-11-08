Jazz's Keyonte George Suddenly at Risk to Miss Timberwolves Game

The Utah Jazz are heading into their Sunday matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves relatively banged up.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is still sidelined with his MCL injury. Jusuf Nurkic has a little less than two weeks before he's re-evaluated from his preseason foot injury. And Lauri Markkanen was just listed as questionable heading into the night due to his lingering wrist injury.

Now, it turns out that list of absences could keep on growing for the Jazz, as Keyonte George has found himself as a late entry on the team's injury report.

The Latest on Keyonte George Before Jazz vs. Timberwolves

According to a recent update from the Jazz, George has been downgraded from available to questionable for Sunday night's game vs. the Timberwolves due to an illness.

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 11/8)



*QUESTIONABLE - Keyonte George (Illness)



QUESTIONABLE - Lauri Markkanen (Right Wrist; Sprain)



OUT - Trey Alexander (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Harrison Ingram (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (Right Knee; MCL Tear)



OUT -… — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 8, 2026

George has been one of the Jazz's more consistently available players within the rotation, in which injuries have been frequently popping up around the roster early on. George has a perfect 9/9 attendance on the year, meaning a miss on Sunday would make for his first of the new season.

Now, there is a chance that George's placement on the injury report is simply precautionary, depending on just how severe his illness is. There have been many times before where a player was listed questionable due to an illness just to inevitably suit up once tip-off arrives.

However, if the illness is serious enough to take him out of Sunday's action, that'd be a big loss for the Jazz rotation..

Jan 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) goes to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George has been one of the few bright spots within an otherwise underwhelming first nine games of the season for the Jazz. While playing a little over 32 minutes a night, George is averaging 21.3 points on 45.5% shooting from the field, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.

Without him in the lineup, the Jazz's offense would be due to take a drastic hit, which would be far from optimal for a team that's fallen to the bottom 10 of the NBA for offensive rating within their 1-8 start to the season.

No George also means the Jazz's backcourt depth would be due for a shakeup as well. Darryn Peterson would be set to command more lead guard duties, while Isaiah Collier would also land a few extra minutes his way as well.

However, there's no doubt that this Jazz guard rotation and their overall offensive production are better when George is on the floor.

Add in a potential absence to Lauri Markkanen as well due to his wrist injury, and the chances for the Jazz to end their losing streak quickly become a whole lot bleaker.

Being down both would mean Utah is forced to play without four of their five starting five members, as well as their top three scorers on the roster.

We'll learn more about George's status in the hours leading up to the Jazz's Sunday night matchup against the Timberwolves, scheduled for 6 PM MT in the Target Center.

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