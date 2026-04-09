It's been another rough season to watch unfold for Utah Jazz fans.

Now rattling off a fourth consecutive missed postseason and what could end up as their second-worst record in franchise history following last year's 19 wins, the last six months of seeing the Jazz take the floor has had their fair share of disappointment, but also with high hopes baked in for what the future has in store.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy, though, has continued to see a lot of potent energy from the fans in Utah who are filling out the arena despite those ups and downs through the year.

And as a result, he made sure to give those same fans a round of applause for their unwavering support throughout the year right before the Jazz are set to take on their final home game of the year vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.

"It's not lost on me for sure, and it's definitely not lost on me for sure, and it's definitely not lost on our group and the locker room that we've got the best fans in the NBA," Hardy said. "They're passionate. They're knowledgeable. They're fair. But they want to win. And they believe that they add to the environment, and that they make this place a hard place for opponents to play, and a great place for our team to play."

"And so, it's been fun to feel their investment, and it's going to make it that much sweeter for them because they were with us, ride or die, no matter what was going on, no matter what the final score was. And as we continue to build this thing going forward, I expect the building to still be packed. And, although it doesn't seem possible some nights, I expect the volume to keep going up."

Jazz Nation, we've heard you all year long 🗣️



your commitment and love for Jazz basketball is special and we can't wait to hear you get loud one last time this season 💜



see you friday 🫡#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/YarxEjGqbD — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 8, 2026

Will Hardy Commends Jazz Fans for Their Support

Even throughout a season where the expectations have been clear regarding the Jazz and their rebuilding-focused goals for the season, it hasn't been without the Jazz's home crowd still doing their part nearly every night Delta Center is hosting.

And that energy brought into the Jazz's building in particular is nothing new. Utah fans have always been known as some of the most passionate, rabid groups of supporters throughout the league–– even in times like now when Utah might not be gunning for a deep playoff run like they were in the 2010s.

Still, the season hasn't been without its handful of wins from what was seen on the floor in Utah. Keyonte George had a year-three breakout in front of our eyes, Lauri Markkanen proved he's still the potent scoring threat he was in his Most Improved Season, and Ace Bailey, along with the Jazz's other budding young talent, showed some extremely positive flashes as well.

Oct 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz Bear gets the fans cheering during the second half between the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Once next season finally gets rolling and the Jazz are able to be back to full health and ready to compete, fans will see their loyalty payoff in a big way for what's slated to be the best roster Utah's had since dealing Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell four years ago.

And when that time comes, it's bound to be a steep challenge for any opposing team that comes to face them and the Jazz crowd in Salt Lake City.