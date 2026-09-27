Utah Jazz Have Clear Goal for Ace Bailey to Strive for This Season

The Utah Jazz were able to get a pretty productive rookie year out of Ace Bailey last season.

While a slower start than expected, Bailey increasingly caught his stride as his first-year campaign progressed, and got him all the way to an All-Rookie Second Team nod at the end of the year for it.

Bailey finished the season averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 44.3% from the field and 34.4% from three. The Jazz were more than satisfied with what they saw out of him throughout the year, and have only seen their confidence in him grow the longer he's been in the building.

And now that the start of Bailey's second season in Utah is right on the horizon, it seems as if the front office has a clear vision for what they'd like to see out of him in the months ahead so he can truly reach his aspired ceiling.

What the Jazz Want to See From Ace Bailey

Jazz President Austin Ainge recently spoke in an interview with JP Chunga and Eric Spyropoulos, where he went over some of his feelings regarding Bailey heading into his second year pro.

And of all of the aspects to Bailey's game that the Jazz want to see as a primary focus this season, the defensive side of the ball sits at the top of the list.

"The goals that we have, as far as on the court, we think that Ace [Bailey] has a lot of growth left defensively," Ainge said.

"We think his physical tools, size, and mobility. I mean, the way he closes out, covers ground, and can slide with guards and contest with bigs, and rebound from the weak side. We're gonna need him to really help us in that front, and we think he can, and he's showing progress there."

While Bailey has often been a player praised for his offensive tools and upside as a scorer, the vision from the Jazz brass to form him into a two-way player makes a ton of sense for a couple of reasons.

For one, Bailey certainly has the length and size to stand out on the defensive side of the ball. At 6-foot-9 (and maybe still growing) with a 7-foot wingspan and plus athleticism, his build tends to be an ideal setup for any wing defender at the NBA level.

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) defends against Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Bailey remained an average defender. According to numbers from Cleaning the Glass, he was in the 46th percentile for points allowed and 45th in effective field goal percentage allowed per 100 possessions. However, heading into year two, where he'll be further refined and have more experience, it feels like the only way is up for his chances to be a plus-level defender.

On top of Bailey's individual potential on the defensive end of the floor, the Jazz desperately need impact playmakers on that side of the ball.

Utah has ranked in the bottom two of the NBA for defensive rating over the past three seasons, and need to see that result turn around next season for any hopes of rising up into the postseason picture.

The addition of Jaren Jackson Jr. and other wing defenders like Josh Okogie and Josh Green helps, but nothing would be more impactful for the Jazz's bottom line of defensive improvement than the development of their own young talent.

So while a ton of Bailey's appeal for his future in the league sits on the offensive side of the ball, expect the Jazz to lean into his two-way ability in year two. The easier that he'll be able to make a difference defensively, the harder it'll be for Will Hardy and Utah's coaching staff to keep him off the floor.

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