Utah Jazz May Have Mutual Interest in Re-Signing Jusuf Nurkic

The biggest free agent situation the Utah Jazz have on tap this summer will revolve around the future of Walker Kessler.

But next player in line for the Jazz in terms of free agency importance is Jusuf Nurkic, who's fresh off his first season in Utah after being traded from the Charlotte Hornets earlier last offseason, and turned out to be one of the bigger surprises of their season altogether.

Now, Nurkic is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. And after Nurkic was vocal about his desire to return to the Jazz upon his end-of-season press conference, it's starting to seem like Utah might have mutual interest in bringing him back as well.

Jazz Want Jusuf Nurkic Back for Next Season?

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon during an interview on ESPN 700 with Spence Checketts, his intel seems to indicate that the Jazz would like to have Nurkic back on the roster in a backup role, regardless of what happens with Walker Kessler's situation.

"My understanding is they'd like to have Nurkic back in a backup role," MacMahon said. "Jaren Jackson Jr. is absolutely not a center. He is a rim protector, but not a center. So, yeah, if Kessler was not there, they'd have to figure out something else [at center]."

As to what happens with Kessler's situation still has to play out. But when it comes to determining the Jazz's potential backup center behind Kessler in the event he returns, Nurkic becomes the clear candidate worthy of that opportunity.

And it's easy to see why the Jazz would want to bring Nurkic onboard for next season just by looking at his numbers.

He only played 41 games throughout the year as a fill in for an injured Kessler before he would be sidelined for the second half of the season due to nose surgery. But in those appearances, he would average a quality 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 50.3% shooting from the field.

Jan 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) looks to pass against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

As a rebounder, playmaker, and screener for the Jazz's offense, his value for next season when Utah has a bigger focus on winning games and taking the next step in their development as a team would be nice to have on the roster.

So if the two sides can reach terms on an agreeable contract, there seems to be little doubt that a new deal can soon come to fruition–– especially when taking note of how Nurkic himself has discussed his time playing with the Jazz.

"It would be easy to come back, and I want to come back," Nurkic said of a potential return to the Jazz back in April. "Love everything about the state and the team. It was one of those things that you didn't have expectations, and ends up a beautiful thing."

Jusuf Nurkic on his pending free agency and potentially returning to Utah:



🗣️"It would be easy to come back, and I want to come back. Love everything about the state and the team."



"It was one of those things that you didn't have expectations, and ends up a beautiful thing." https://t.co/HblmiKse0W pic.twitter.com/G5ILOWiYCg — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) April 13, 2026

The big sticking point that would arise in any Nurkic signing might lean upon exactly how much he might be worth on his next deal.

When considering Utah's payroll with hefty contracts like Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., along with the payout that's soon to come for Walker Kessler, finding the right number for Nurkic's services as a backup big man might be easier said than done for the Jazz.

But those discussions about his valuation will become clearer once the free agent market approaches later this July. Until then, the read seems to be that Nurkic and Utah would like to keep their pairing together for next season, so time will tell how it all plays out.

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