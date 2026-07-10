The Most Underrated Move the Utah Jazz Made This Summer

The Utah Jazz have taken on some notable changes to their roster throughout the past several weeks of this offseason.

They added a premier rookie talent in Darryn Peterson with the second-overall pick, shipped out Walker Kessler to the Los Angeles Lakers for a bundle of future draft assets, and signed multiple free agents to round out the rest of their roster and fill any remaining holes they felt were necessary.

However, the Jazz did have one move throughout their wave of recent roster changes that ended up going a bit overlooked than some of Utah's bigger moves. And in reality, it might be one of their most important decisions of the summer.

That overlooked move? It was their decision to add Josh Okogie to the back-end of this roster and provide a much-needed and valuable defensive presence to their rotation.

Why Signing Josh Okogie Was So Important for the Jazz

The Jazz didn't have a ton of flexibility to work with in terms of cap space to spend on free agency this summer. All of their money they had to utilize stemmed from their $15 million mid-level exception that Utah decided to split between three players.

One of those players was Okogie, who was brought in on a team-friendly two-year deal worth $12 million, including a team option in the second year of his contract. So if it's a successful fit, Utah can keep him for cheap next season; if it's a dud, then they can cut ties with him after one year. No harm, no foul.

Free agent F/G Josh Okogie has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Okogie -- a wing defender who shot 38.5% from 3 last season in Houston -- considered several suitors before the Jazz received the commitment tonight from Okogie and his… pic.twitter.com/Bh9RN9KaHo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 4, 2026

But based on the presence that Okogie offers this Jazz roster in particular, it's tough to imagine much of a situation that his signing is much of a dud whatsoever, because he brings exactly what this team needs: a veteran perimeter defender who can also be a connecting piece on the offensive side of the ball.

It's been no secret that the Jazz have been lackluster on the defensive side of the ball for the past few seasons, especially on the perimeter. They've ranked 29th, 30th, and 30th in defensive rating for the past three seasons, and have been top-two in points allowed per game in that same stretch.

Guys like Darryn Peterson or Cody Williams tend to project as good two-way players at their ceiling, but this roster is still young and developing. Adding veteran, proven defenders was a must for this group heading into this offseason.

That's exactly what Okogie brings. He's a lengthy, toolsy defender who's been a part of multiple playoff teams, can force turnovers, works well in transition on both ends, spaces the floor, and has been worthy of about 15 minutes a game as a rotational player since the 2022-23 season. A perfect fit for Utah.

Oct 24, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie (20) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This past season for the Houston Rockets, Okogie played around 17 minutes a night in 78 regular season appearances that led to him posting 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and close to an assist and a steal per game.

Those numbers don't jump off the page in terms of sheer averages, but he was efficient in his opportunities (42.5% from the field and 38.5% from three), that still makes him well worth a spot in the rotation.

Bottom Line

Will Okogie be a starting-level wing for the Jazz? It'll be tough for him to find his way into this starting five with the young talent that's slated to be around this roster.

Darryn Peterson, Ace Bailey, Brice Sensabaugh, and even someone like Svi Mykhailiuk will claim a good share of minutes at the two-guard spot, that makes for a tough set of competition for Okogie to face, at least initially.

But in terms of his defensive impact, he might just be Utah's best perimeter defender that they can lean on throughout their entire roster. That alone will net him some big minutes on a nightly basis, so long as he's healthy and remains at least a neutral piece on the offensive end.

Simply put, don't overlook the addition of Okogie to the Jazz's roster, even if it might be a minor move in the grand scheme of their summer adjustments––because he might end up being their most impactful free agent signing of the offseason altogether.

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