Utah Jazz Sign Familiar Center as Frontcourt Injuries Pile Up

The Utah Jazz have made a new signing to their roster–– and it's a move to bring in a familiar face who was just with the team this time last month.

According to a report from ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Jazz have agreed to a two-way deal to sign Jonas Aidoo.

Source: Jazz are signing center Jonas Aidoo to a two-way deal. Utah needs frontcourt depth with four 7-footers injured. — Tim MacMahon (@BannedMacMahon) November 16, 2026

Aidoo, a 6-foot-11, 240-pound big man out of Arkansas, was one of many players brought onto the Jazz roster earlier this year as a part of their training camp and preseason roster.

He saw time on the floor with Utah for three preseason games, ultimately averaging a little over five minutes a game with 3.0 points on 37.5% shooting from the field along with 4.0 rebounds.

Ultimately, he would end up being cut from the Jazz's preseason roster to then slot down to their G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

But now, less than 15 games into the regular season, the Jazz have decided to reunite with the young big man on a two-way contract to elevate him onto the main roster, making him one of three players signed onto such a deal that'll allow him to split time with the Jazz and the Stars.

Why the Jazz Decided to Bring in Jonas Aidoo

The Jazz's logic for making such a signing to their frontcourt is simple to dissect: Utah has simply suffered several injuries to their frontcourt within the first month of the new NBA season that have made adding a new center a worthwhile investment.

Lauri Markkanen is set to miss the next few weeks with a fractured hand. Jaren Jackson Jr. is set to be sidelined until December due to a torn MCL. Jusuf Nurkic has yet to make his season debut with a preseason foot injury. And just last week, Jaxson Hayes was deemed to have a strained left knee that's forcing him to miss time as well.

That's left the Jazz to have only three players to really roll out within their frontcourt rotation until further notice: Mo Bamba, Tony Bradley, and Kyle Filipowski.

Two of those players are signed to non-guaranteed contracts (Bamba and Bradley), while Filipowski has yet to really make a dent in Utah's rotation since undergoing back surgery earlier this offseason.

So clearly, there was a glaring need within the frontcourt to help keep the Jazz afloat while they were stuck shorthanded. And rather than going out to add an experienced veteran from the free agent market, they added on a familiar face in Aidoo who's already around the organization with their G League affiliate.

Oct 6, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Daron Holmes II (14) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Blake Hinson (25) and center Jonas Aidoo (13) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In terms of what to expect for Aidoo's immediate role within the Jazz's rotation, don't expect him to become a staple piece of their big man rotation.

At the very least, he can be a plug-and-play depth piece a bit further down the depth chart to provide size and rim protection in a pinch––such as right now when the Jazz are stuck without four of their typical seven-footers in the rotation.

However, if he does tend to excel in his opportunities, perhaps there could be a route to Aidoo to become a more concrete component of the Jazz's roster, and potentially get elevated onto a traditional contract, rather than simply his two-way deal he's freshly signed.

Aidoo's first chance to get on the floor for the Jazz sits right around the corner, as Utah will be tasked with a Tuesday night road matchup against the LA Clippers in the Intuit Dome, scheduled for 8:30 p.m. MT.

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