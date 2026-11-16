Utah Jazz's Playoff Odds Take Substantial Hit After 1-13 Start

Heading into this NBA season, the Utah Jazz were frequently viewed as a team that could be primed to make a notable jump up the standings from where they've been accustomed to sitting over the past several years.

With emerging young talent around the roster, a couple of All-Stars in the frontcourt, and a coach viewed as one of the better young, offensive minds in the game, the pieces were seemingly in place for the Jazz to start stacking up wins for a potential playoff appearance for the first time since 2022.

But that result hasn't quite shown itself through the first 14 games of the season. In fact, it's been quite the opposite for the Jazz, as they've started off with an abysmal 1-13 record, and currently find themselves in the middle of a 12-game losing streak to add insult to injury.

Both sides of the ball have looked disorganized and inconsistent. Injuries have surfaced around the rotation to guys like Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. among others. The young talent hasn't taken a big jump as expected. Now, the Jazz's playoff odds have taken a major hit as a result.

What the Jazz's Playoff Odds Look Like at 1-13

Any team who sits at a 1-13 record after nearly a month of action is bound to be sitting in a pretty ugly position when it comes to their chances to make a run for the postseason––and that's exactly the situation the Jazz find themselves in.

In fact, things have gotten so bad for the Jazz within their rocky start to the season that they now have the second-worst odds in the NBA of landing a spot in the playoffs, according to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Per FanDuel, the Jazz sit at a staggering +7000 to make the playoffs. They've got the worst odds of any team in the Western Conference, and only sit above the Milwaukee Bucks (+8000) when stacked up against the entire NBA.

Nov 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy talks to Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson (22) during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And it's pretty easy to see why those odds are the case for the Jazz. Not only has Utah shown little to no signs of life when it comes to surging back for a top eight seed in the Western Conference, but the climb up to even the eighth seed looks to be a super competitive race that Utah might be too far out of reach for.

The current eighth seed in the Western Conference— the Denver Nuggets— are just 3.5 games back of first place. The Jazz, however, are 7.5 games back of catching up to the Nuggets. They're without over half of their typical starting lineup, have a challenging schedule ahead, and have an offense and defensive rating that sits towards the bottom of the league.

It's hard to have a ton of optimism that the Jazz can turn things around from their current position, at least in the short term. Maybe Utah can find some wins to put on the board once closer to full health, but at that point, the gap to climb back into the postseason picture will become even wider than it is now.

And without their own first round pick to bank on–– considering it's in possession of the Memphis Grizzlies after last season's trade deadline move for Jackson Jr.–– it makes the road ahead look even more troublesome than it does now.

So buckle up, Jazz fans. Even getting into the Play-In picture, let alone a top eight seed for the playoffs, is shaping up to be a tough road to traverse. And depending on how things go over the coming weeks, that road could become even tougher than it appears right now.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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