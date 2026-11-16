Utah Jazz Are 1-13, But Sunday's Spurs Loss Revealed the One Missing Element

The Utah Jazz are closer than you may think.

At 1-13, it may not seem like it, but the Jazz are almost there. On Sunday, the Jazz took the best team in the Western Conference down to the bottom of the fourth quarter, before suddenly giving up the ghost.

It was a back-and-forth battle down to the final two minutes. Then — just like that — the Jazz blinked first, and that was all the battle-tested San Antonio Spurs needed to pull away and win the game 110-102.

Teams like the Spurs are the mirror's reflection of what the Jazz could be in the not-too-distant future, and I'm not talking about a player-for-player likeness. The Spurs are led by two former top-of-the-draft lottery picks — Victor Wembanyama and Dylan Harper, not to mention Stephon Castle — and are still quite young.

A year ago, the Spurs went from being a 30-win team to a 62-win team. The worm turned on all the tight games that San Antonio couldn't quite close out in the 2024-25 season, and they were off and running, going all the way to the NBA Finals.

The end-of-game belief that wasn't there suddenly became tangible, and the Spurs haven't looked back. The Jazz proved on Sunday they have the talent to hang with a team like the Spurs, even when they're not firing on all cylinders, taking them down to the closing two minutes.

Activating the Clutch Gene

Keyonte George makes his move. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Utah has yet to prove is that it can save its best play for the clutch. And even if it's not their "best play" per se, what's missing is the collective self-belief that allows the Jazz to stay poised and make one more play than their opponent when the chips are down .

You can call it the will to win or clutch-time poise, but that's the biggest missing component holding the Jazz back. It's not the talent.

Now, I'm not saying that Utah's roster is without blemish, and, like you, I harbor serious doubts about Will Hardy's wherewithal as a coach. But the Jazz have the horses to compete — that's been on display in each of their past two losses: one to the Houston Rockets and one to the Spurs.

If you're Hardy, how do you help this young team find that additional late-game gear? Faith precedes the miracle — it's not the other way around — but how does Hardy get these young players to buy into that belief? That's the million-dollar question.

Again, talent alone isn't what's holding the Jazz back. Against the Spurs, Darryn Peterson and Keyonte George both had a subpar day as scorers, finishing with 17 and 13 points, respectively, but the Jazz were able to hang tough with Spurs, thanks to the eye-opening performance of Mo Bamba, who shined in his audition for an expanded role , sinking all six of his three-point attempts to finish with a team-high 26 points, and some decent scoring off the bench from Brice Sensabaugh.

MO BAMBA'S FOURTH TRIPLE OF THE 1H 🎯



16 PTS I 6-7 FGM I 4-4 3PM I 11 MIN pic.twitter.com/gl06RcUbUK — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2026

If Sensabaugh's three-point attempt with 43 seconds left doesn't rim out, perhaps we'd be talking about a different result for the Jazz. Down by four points, you could see the Jazz collectively sigh away the game after that miss instead of staying locked in and engaged.

Confidence comes from demonstrated ability, and the Jazz simply haven't proven to themselves they can prevail in the clutch. And in today's NBA, the deciding factor separating the great teams from the bottom-feeders is clutch-time performance because so many of these games go down to the wire.

It's easy for guys on a young team that's down on its luck to start hanging their heads, but that's where Hardy, as the coach, must figure out how to keep his players' chins up and keep them engaged and dialed in.

The Takeaway

This team has its warts. Hardy still has everything to prove as a young coach in the league, even though this is his fifth year on the job.

We can get into the Xs and Os, but that's not the key issue holding back the Jazz. And it's not the talent.

The Jazz are suffering from a spiritual crisis. They don't believe they can win when the chips are down, even though they have the talent to do so.

The Jazz took the Spurs down to the final two minutes, even on a night where Peterson and George shot a combined 32.2% from the field. Yes, there was the outlying emergence of Bamba the three-point shooter, which the Jazz won't always be able to rely on, but even on a lackluster night from their top two scorers, they were still in position to win in the clutch.

Perhaps all it will take is the ball bouncing Utah's way in one of these close games. But until and unless Hardy can exorcise these demons and get his players believing they can out-execute an opponent late, the losses will continue to pile up.

I remain adamant, though: the Jazz are much closer than their 1-13 record reflects.

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