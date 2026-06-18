Walker Kessler's Latest Message Should Boost Jazz Hopes of New Contract

There's been a lot of conversations surrounding Walker Kessler amid his ongoing contract talks with the Utah Jazz.

While the overwhelming consensus has remained that Kessler will eventually come to terms on a new deal with the Jazz, it hasn't been without some extra drama in the process.

Whether it be disagreement on the number he's worth, a potential standoff to get the money he and his representation are worth, or reported overall tension with the front office, the discussion has been rampant involving Kessler's name in recent days.

However, despite all of the noise, the Jazz big man would take to social media on Wednesday to address the rumors that have been buzzing around him in the past days to weeks, and had a message that is sure to make fans in Utah happy to see.

Walker Kessler Makes His Intentions Clear Amid Contract Talks

In a post on Kessler's Instagram, the big man would make his feelings known regarding his feelings and potential future with the Jazz: he's always wanted to be in Utah.

"I’ve seen what’s being said, and I want it to be clear that I have always wanted to be here — I love this city, these fans, my teammates, my coaches — that’s real to me. You don’t grow roots where you don’t want to be 💜🏔️"

It's a message from Kessler that effectively clears the air and allows Jazz fans and those following the situation to take a bit of a deep breath.

Kessler had reportedly been "at odds" with the Jazz's front office after being unable to reach a contract agreement earlier this past season, which has lingered into this summer and left both sides without a deal before restricted free agency.

While Utah has an offer on the table for the big man with a number that appears to be around $140 million over five years, it seems that Kessler and his representation believe he's worth more. That leads us to the situation we currently sit in where Kessler himself is now having to set the record straight about where his true intentions lie.

Oct 29, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) and center Walker Kessler (24) react to a play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Of course, Kessler putting pen to paper on a new contract will be what actually puts an end to this ongoing saga.

However, the recent message on socials at least adds some clarity that Utah's defensive anchor isn't trying to fast-track his way out of the city. Quite the opposite, actually.

Kessler seems to have nothing but love for his surrounding teammates, coaching staff, and the support of the Jazz fans that's led him to be on the verge of the big payday he's bound to get. Sure, there might be frustration as a result of not having a contract locked down, but any forceful exit certainly isn't on the horizon.

Perhaps Kessler will inevitably find his way to restricted free agency in order to find the best value on his next payday, and maybe that results in an offer sheet coming from another team to get that right number.

Still, it does feel like a return to the Jazz on a new contract remains the most likely outcome once the next season arrives. Time will tell how it all unfolds, but good on Kessler to take control of the situation.

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