What to Make of Jazz's 4-Game Losing Streak After Loss to Blazers

With a 112-90 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Utah Jazz have officially gone cold. Even with All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen back on the court after a one-game absence, the Jazz could not get anything going, scoring a season-low 90 points to extend their early-season losing streak to four games.

The Jazz have now lost five of their first six games of the season, with their lone victory being a one-point win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Yes, the Jazz are one bucket away from being winless through six games.

Let's look at a couple of things we've noticed during Utah's gruesome losing streak, and what they might need to do to bounce back and save their season:

Where's the offense?

Oct 31, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson (22) dribbles the ball past Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the season, the Jazz had an intriguing offensive core of Markkanen, Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, and star rookie Darryn Peterson, but they have been one of the worst teams in the league on that side of the ball.

The Jazz are averaging just 107.3 points during this four-game losing streak, which is the league's sixth-worst mark in that span. They are shooting 42.6% from the field (fifth-worst) and 31.3% from beyond the arc (sixth-worst) during the losing streak, as they have simply gone ice cold.

In Saturday's loss, the Jazz didn't even have a 20-point scorer. The second-overall pick led the way with 16 points on 6-15 shooting from the field and 3-8 from deep. Markkanen finished with 13 points on 3-14 shooting, George had 8 points on 2-10, and Bailey had 9 points on 4-10.

This was an overall poor offensive showing by the Jazz, but that is nothing new at this point. They need to figure out what is wrong with the offense, and quickly.

Take care of the ball

Oct 31, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dribbles away from Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is hard to win a game when you lose the turnover battle. How many times has Utah won the turnover battle this season? Zero.

In Saturday's loss, the Jazz committed 20 total turnovers. It would be different if we could point fingers at one player who was the issue, but the entire team struggled to take care of the ball. Five different players each committed three turnovers, and through their four-game losing streak, they are averaging 17.5 turnovers per game, which is the fifth-most in that span.

If the Jazz want to turn things around, especially their offensive concerns, they have to take care of the ball. They are not going to have any success by turning the ball over nearly 20 times per game.

What's next?

Oct 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Jazz can find some rhythm offensively and take better care of the basketball, we have to hope things will get better for this organization. Unfortunately, they will be without All-Star big man Jaren Jackson Jr. for nearly two months, which makes it an uphill climb to bounce back from this losing streak.

Still, they have the talent to stay competitive. This is the perfect time for other guys to step up and for Peterson to find his footing as a potential star guard, but we will see how things shake out.

The Jazz take the court again on Monday for an early-season rematch against the San Antonio Spurs to kick off a four-game road trip.

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