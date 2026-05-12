Why Jazz's Interest in Austin Reaves Signing Doesn't Add Up

The Utah Jazz have once again been connected to an Austin Reaves free agency rumor.

Following the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff loss to the OKC Thunder in four games that now sends them to the offseason, chatter has already sparked around the status of Reaves' pending free agency status, and what the summer may hold for his future as he eyes a massive payday.

And of the teams who could be interested to get a deal done with Reaves outside of the Lakers, The Athletic's Sam Amick says that both the Jazz and the Atlanta Hawks could see a fit with Reaves:

"While team and league sources believe that the Lakers and Reaves will eventually land on a contract that makes sense, the door for Reaves to walk is open should he get a big offer elsewhere," Amick wrote, "Other teams that are known to have some interest in Reaves — like Utah and Atlanta, per league sources — would need to make roster moves to find the necessary space."

It's not the first time the Jazz have been linked to have intrigue in the Lakers' free agent wing. Reaves, one of the NBA's most alluring free agents hitting the market this summer, is bound to have a good amount of external interest, whether it be from the Jazz or other teams with available cap space.

But in terms of his fit with Utah, finding not only the necessary space for Reaves, but an ideal fit within this budding roster, could be easier said than done. And it might leave this idea as more of a pipe dream than anything.

Why Austin Reaves' Fit in Utah Raises Questions

There is a slight appeal in what Reaves can bring into the fold with the Jazz. For anyone coming off an All-Star-caliber campaign when healthy averaging upwards of 23 points a night, he can certainly provide value on pretty much any NBA roster in some way, shape, or form.

But the biggest issue for the Jazz really leans upon what the price tag will be for someone like Reaves, who, according to Amick, is rumored to get a contract worth upwards of $40 million annually.

For Utah, that cost is steep. They technically could create the space to facilitate his addition on a healthy-sized contract with a few moves around the edge. But regardless of shedding smaller salaries from the books, it could create a big hurdle to signing restricted free agent Walker Kessler.

Nov 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Kessler, like Reaves, is due for a noticeable bump in pay this summer, which should creep upwards of $25-30 million annually, if not higher–– simply based on the going market rate for centers of his caliber.

The Jazz can go over the cap and match virtually any deal another team offers to re-sign Kessler, given his restricted tag and Bird Rights. But with only $25 million projected freed up in cap space, $66 million available under the first apron, and $79 million under the second apron, Utah only has so much room to work with.

If the Jazz wanted to sign Kessler and Reaves, that could creep up to an annual cost of $70 million––and that's just for two players. In a league where depth and financial flexibility are at a premium, that's certainly a bold decision to make from Utah's front office.

Sure, it's not totally impossible, but pursuing Reaves certainly does limit Utah's overall optionality. And with someone like Keyonte George soon eyeing an extension either this offseason or next, that financial flexibility to ink their future point guard to a new deal will surely be valued.

Anything is possible over the course of an NBA offseason. But unless some big changes are to be made within Utah's roster and finances, Reaves being in a Jazz uniform come time for next season feels more unlikely than not.

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