The Utah Jazz fell to 1-13 after Sunday's 110-102 loss to the San Antonio Spurs .

What made the Jazz's 13th loss of the season all the more frustrating was how tough they'd played the Spurs throughout the game, only to crumble in the final three minutes of action. Head coach Will Hardy pointed to turnovers as the primary culprit for the Jazz's clutch-time unraveling.

"Yeah, we had turnovers," Hardy said post-game on Sunday. "And so we've had some ball-security issues at the end of the game, and I think those things have got to turn around."

Overcoming End-of-Game Fatigue

Brice Sensabaugh drives against San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a lot more to Utah's clutch-time issue than turnovers, but they did play a role in the Spurs' ability to separate down the stretch. Where the worm seemed to finally turn for the Jazz was at the 43-second mark in the fourth quarter.

Coming out of a timeout, the Jazz set up for a Brice Sensabaugh shot. Utah actually executed the play well, giving Sensabaugh a nice look at the basket, but the ball rimmed out. Close but no cigar. The Jazz, to a man, completely threw in the emotional towel after that.

Hardy said he can live with Sensabaugh's missed shot, but until he gets to the bottom of why his young team loses its poise when the chips are down, as if all the players expect to lose, those field-goal attempts are going to continue to rim out, and those turnovers will keep happening when it matters most.

"There are some other things, like out of the timeout, I thought the guys executed great. Bryce got a great look and missed. You can live with that," Hardy said. "I don't expect us to make every shot, but we've got to dig deep at the end of the game and not give in to the fatigue, whether that's physical fatigue, emotional fatigue, mental fatigue."

The Real Issue

Darryn Peterson moves the ball against the Spurs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now Hardy is inching closer to the real issue . It's a spiritual issue. Every team in the league is tired by the time the bottom of the fourth quarter rolls around, and yet, the teams that rise to the top as consistent winners and contenders find a way to execute in the closing minutes.

With so many NBA games now being decided in the clutch, it has to become part of any coaching staff's objective: end-of-game execution. And so far, Hardy seems at a loss on how to help his young team lock in, have some self-confidence, and believe they will actually win the game.

"We've got to fight through because that's obviously when you feel the pressure, that's when the physicality can go up," Hardy said. "And I thought we didn't do a great job with our execution there at the end in terms of being able to create an advantage. They were switching, and I thought we were moving a little bit slow. You've got to play with great tempo against the switch. These are things we'll continue to work on.

The Takeaway

Again, even without Lauri Markannen and Jaren Jackson Jr., the last two games have proven the Jazz have the horses to hang with the top teams in the Western Conference. With Darryn Peterson and Keyonte George as the tip of the spear, talent really isn't the obstacle.

The more the Jazz are being exposed as end-of-game push-overs, the more it points to the coaching. Everyone agrees that, as Hardy said, the Jazz have to "fight through" the fatigue when the players are feeling "the pressure." He's not wrong.

So why isn't Hardy's message getting home? Why aren't these young players believing — not that they can win, but that they will win?

That's on the coaches.

Putting the most optimistic spin on things, we know that confidence comes from demonstrated ability. This young Jazz team has yet to prove to itself that it can win games, let alone rise above the competition in the clutch.

Perhaps all it will take is one such win for youngsters like Peterson, George, Sensabaugh, and others, to finally believe that Utah can come out on top. Again, it's not about believing the Jazz can win; it's believing they will win.

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