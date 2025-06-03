Kevin Love Posts Hysterical Instagram Clip Reacting to Knicks Firing Tom Thibodeau
The New York Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday, less than a week removed from losing to the Indiana Pacers in six games in the Eastern Conference finals.
Thibodeau led the Knicks to two straight 50-plus win seasons and took New York to their first conference finals appearance in 25 years. But that wasn't enough for him to keep his job, as the Knicks fell to the Pacers in the playoffs for the second year in a row.
Miami Heat forward Kevin Love joined the many basketball minds reacting to the news on social media, but took a far different tact than most with his post.
The clip Love chose? None other than WWE's legendary leader Vince McMahon yelling "you're fired" at various points throughout his tenure.
Love had a great caption too.
"James Dolan bringing Thibs into his office after he took the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years..."
Thibodeau went 226-174 in five seasons with the Knicks.