Kings Sign Former Thunder Guard Adam Flagler for Backcourt Depth

The big move for Jalen Duren to the Sacramento Kings may be on ice, but Scott Perry and the rest of the front office continue their work on the fringes of the roster with the latest two-way deal, signing Adam Flagler to a two-way contract this afternoon.

Flagler joins Jonathan Mogbo as the latest addition to the Kings roster, with both players joining via two-way deals. Flagler went undrafted in 2023, and got a chance to see the court in his first two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he spent all of last season in the G-League with the Austin Spurs.

The Sacramento Kings and Adam Flagler have agreed to a two-way contract, league sources told @hoopshype. Flagler previously spent two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Agents Todd Ramasar and Mike Simonetta of Life Sports Agency finalized the agreement with Kings officials. pic.twitter.com/wcqbsSEQ4U — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 1, 2026

In 17 games with the Spurs affiliate, Flagler averaged 14.5 points, 4.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on 42.5% shooting from the field and 34.0% from three. Coming into the draft, Flagler was flagged as a knockdown shooter, which holds true with his 39.7% career three-point shooting clip across 48 games in the G-League.

He joins the ever-growing list of players to join the Kings organization who can do two crucial things. Play defense and shoot the three. Even though Flagler is unproven, he's the type of role player that Perry is collecting this offseason, to a T. Perry seems to be collecting either wings with length and athleticism or guards who can play defense and knock down the three.

The downside is that Flagler doesn't have much size. At 6-foot-1 with a 6-foot-4 wingspan, he's a true point guard in terms of position. But with Devin Carter leaving via trade, Malik Monk still being on the trading block, and Russell Westbrook's free agency, the Kings only have two point guards on the roster between Darius Acuff Jr. and Emanuel Sharp.

Can Flagler Crack the Rotation?

Mar 27, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) drives to the basket around Oklahoma City Thunder forward Adam Flagler (14) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It leaves an avenue to a rotational spot if there are injuries or even throughout the season during blowout wins or losses. The two-ways slots have been extremely valuable for the Kings the last few seasons. Last year alone, both Dylan Cardwell and Daeqwon Plowden excelled on their two-way deals.

Cardwell was rewarded with a standard contract during the season, and Plowden looks like he's going to get the same from the Kings this offseason. Just because it's a two-way deal doesn't mean that a player can't make an impact.

It also helps that Flagler has been around the NBA for three years now. Even without getting into a game last year, he has experience that he can share with the younger players, especially those on the Stockton Kings while he plays with the G-League team.

Two-way deals will always be a shot in the dark, but just like the draft last year, Perry knocked it out of the park. So far this offseason, the combination of Mogbo and Flagler gives the Kings two more intriguing options as the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League are right around the corner.

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