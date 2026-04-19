Sacramento Kings NBA Draft Big Board: Top Nine Targets

Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie recently spoke about the importance of fit over talent when building a team, and he has a point. The only case where fit doesn’t necessarily supersede talent is when teams are drafting a player to be their focal point. That’s where the Kings are right now, which means they can’t make draft decisions solely on fit; however, it can definitely be a factor.

NBA teams will all have their own big boards with differing opinions, and here is what I think Sacramento’s should look like for 2026:

1. AJ Dybantsa, 6’9”, Forward, BYU

This isn’t an easy selection because all three top players are extremely talented in their own unique ways. Still, Dybantsa’s size, defensive upside, and ability to create with the ball in his hands fit what Sacramento needs just a bit better than the other two, in my opinion.

Dybantsa has been a dominant player for years now and stepped right into a role as the number one option for BYU. In his one season in Provo, Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 51% from the field.

AJ Dybantsa vs Houston Last Night.



28 PTS (9-14 FG, 3-4 3PT, 7-12 FTs)

5 REBS

4 AST

1 BLK



1-5 in the last 6 games for BYU while losing 4 Straight..



How we Feeling about this team rn?? pic.twitter.com/Ln3U1zit9V — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) February 8, 2026

Dybantsa isn’t necessarily an explosive athlete, but his balance and fluidity at his size more than make up for that. His shot diet will need to mature a bit, but he’ll benefit significantly from NBA spacing. Dybantsa’s defensive playmaking numbers aren’t very impressive, but he’s a solid on-ball defender who uses his length well and will likely be at least neutral on that side of the ball.

To me, Dybantsa’s positional size and on-ball prowess are just too good to pass up for a team that needs an injection of both.

2. Darryn Peterson, 6’5”, Guard, Kansas

As I mentioned, it’s extremely hard to parse through the top three players in the draft, and it gets even harder after Dybantsa. Ultimately, Darryn Peterson holds the next highest odds to be a number one option on offense, and that is the most important thing for Sacramento to start building around. Injuries have cast a bit of a dark cloud over Peterson’s year, but if you look past that, you’ll see one of the best shotmaking talents in recent draft history.

Darryn Peterson was HOOPIN’ in the first half vs. No. 13 BYU 😦



🔥 18 PTS

🔥 6-7 FG

🔥 3 STL pic.twitter.com/nQ3GvkHFpP — ESPN (@espn) January 31, 2026

Peterson did not look healthy for much of the season, which makes it all the more impressive that he still averaged 20 points per game and shot 38% from three. Peterson is comfortable coming off pin-downs, zoom action, operating in the pick and roll, and creating in iso, which is extremely rare for someone as young as he is. Along with his offensive profile, Peterson has shown that he’s a willing defender, and having a star who commits on that end would be huge for the Kings.

3. Cameron Boozer, 6’9”, Forward/Center, Duke

Boozer could have easily been higher, but this is where fit does start to creep in just a bit for Sacramento. The fit next to Maxime Raynaud or Domantas Sabonis is iffy at best, but Boozer is still too talented to pass on if the Kings end up picking third with both Dybantsa and Peterson off the board.

Boozer is one of the most unique players in the draft and an advanced stats darling because he can affect the game in so many ways. Not the ideal number one scorer in profile, but his balance of passing ability, IQ, rebounding, and touch led to a BPM of 18,75, second since 2010-11 to Zion Williamson.

Another day at the office for Cam Boozer 🔥



26 PTS

9 REB

8-10 FG

Won by 29 pic.twitter.com/hDhqTtSL0w — ESPN (@espn) March 3, 2026

The AP Player of the Year averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4,1 assists per game while shooting 39% from three. Boozer isn’t the best rim protector for his position, which puts pressure on the center next to him, but he’s still a decent defender otherwise. Some would put the next guy on this list here instead, but Boozer’s offensive upside is worth the pick for the Kings.

4. Caleb Wilson, 6’10”, Forward, North Carolina

Wilson is one of the more raw prospects in the draft on both ends, and he still somehow ended up averaging nearly 20 points, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game for the Tar Heels. Wilson’s size and athleticism give him some of the highest two-way upside in the draft, but the Kings’ need for a number one option offensively should still be the focus.

5. Keaton Wagler, 6’6”, Guard, Illinois

This starts to get really tough here, and positional need starts to start getting a bit louder once the players with the highest star potential are gone. Wagler could absolutely be a star still, but he projects to be a solid second or third offensive option. For the Kings, Wagler’s shooting is desperately needed, and his size at the guard spot will help him not be a weak link defensively.

6. Darius Acuff Jr, 6’3”, Guard, Arkansas

Acuff Jr. put together one of the most efficient offensive seasons for a guard ever, averaging 23.5 points per game, 6.4 assists, on 44% from three, 48% from the field, and only turning the ball over 2.2 times. He thrived shooting off the catch and the bounce, and showed a knack for relocation after giving the ball up, which makes him even more dangerous. Acuff Jr. might be the worst defender in the draft, but his shooting and playmaking are so good that he’s worth gambling on.

7. Kingston Flemings, 6’4”, Guard, Houston

Flemings is the most explosive of the guards projected in the lottery and uses that well on both ends. The Houston guard has some developing to do offensively, but his creation and defense would be welcomed in Sacramento.

8. Mikel Brown Jr, 6’5”, Guard, Louisville

Brown’s season left a lot to be desired between injuries and his streaky shooting, but the potential is there for him to be one of the most dynamic scorers in the league. The Kings would be betting that his shot selection and efficiency improve as he gets older, and if it does, Brown can be a number-one option as a lead guard.

9. Brayden Burries, 6’4”, Guard, Arizona

Burries got off to a bit of a slow start, but as he got comfortable with his role on a talented Arizona team, he started to show why he was so highly touted. Burries projects to be more of an off-guard, and the jury is still out on his shot, which is why he lands last for Sacramento, though he would be a nice consolation prize.