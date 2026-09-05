Why the Kings Should Be Excited About Their 2026 Offseason

The Sacramento Kings are nearly finished with their 2026 offseason. After signing Ben Simmons to a one-year, veteran minimum deal, the Kings might only hurt themselves by adding more mouths to feed in this new-look rotation. They already have at least 13 players who Doug Christie will want to find minutes for, so we could be looking at their final roster for the 2026-27 season.

Here's a quick look every newcomer, departure, and re-sign from the Kings' 2026 offseason:

Newcomers Departures Re-Sign Darius Acuff Jr. DeMar DeRozan Precious Achiuwa Ben Simmons Russell Westbrook Daeqwon Plowden Alex Karaban Devin Carter Emanuel Sharp Doug McDermott Jonathan Mogbo Killian Hayes Adam Flagler Drew Eubanks Isaiah Stevens Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Obviously, they lost some big names this offseason, like DeRozan and Westbrook, but overall, this was a successful offseason for the Kings.

The new rookie trio

Mar 15, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives to the basket past Vanderbilt Commodores forward Devin McGlockton (99) during the first half during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings came out of the 2026 NBA Draft with a win. With the seventh pick, they took Darius Acuff Jr., who is immediately a Rookie of the Year contender and the Kings' hopeful franchise point guard. They then traded back into the first round to take Alex Karaban with the 29th pick, before selecting Emanuel Sharp at pick 45.

Of course, Acuff Jr. headlines the group as Sacramento's starting guard this season, but Karaban and Sharp could also both play pivotal roles in the Kings' future. This rebuilding franchise needed to bolster its young core, and they did just that on draft night.

Acuff Jr. is the star the Kings need, and Karaban and Sharp are both floor spacers who can defend. This was the ideal way for Sacramento to walk out of the draft and a near-perfect jumpstart to the rebuild.

Keeping Precious Achiuwa

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably the most underrated move of Sacramento's offseason has been re-signing Precious Achiuwa. The Kings retained him on a two-year, $11.2 million deal, which is still good value for the 26-year-old forward.

Last season, playing on a veteran minimum for the Kings, he averaged 10.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.6 stocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Achiuwa started 57 games for the Kings last season, and it would be great to see him get similar opportunities this year in a frontcourt next to three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

Waiving DeMar DeRozan

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, letting go of a six-time All-Star might not seem like a positive move on paper, but it was time for DeRozan to leave Sacramento. By waiving the 37-year-old, the Kings saved about $15.7 million and ultimately cut about $22.4 million from their 2026-27 payroll.

Not only is it a financial decision, but the Kings can also put more focus on the future of the franchise by parting with DeRozan. Last season, he was their leading scorer, but there is no reason for a 17-year veteran to be the main focus on a 22-win team.

The next step for the Kings is to find new homes for Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine to truly go all-in on the rebuild.

Signing Ben Simmons

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this is not necessarily a move that catapults the Kings into another tier, it is a good move with minimal downside. Ben Simmons, a former first-overall pick and three-time All-Star, might have plenty of question marks, but taking a chance on him with a veteran minimum contract carries little risk.

He fills the Kings' backup point guard void while giving them extra ball-handling, defense, length, and athleticism. Truly, this is a low-risk move that presents some upside if he can get back to where he was a few years ago. Sure, they have to worry about his health, but they have enough depth that they are not solely leaning on him to be available.

Overall, this has been a good offseason for the Kings. For a rebuilding team that knows its spot in a grueling Western Conference, the Kings are taking steps in the right direction.

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